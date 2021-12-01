Suns' Abdel Nader: Remains out Thursday

Davis (groin) remained sidelined at Thursday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports. Per Cimini, Davis divulged Wednesday that he sustained the groin injury in Week 11 against the Dolphins. He got in a pair of limited practices before ultimately sitting out the Jets' Week 12 win over Houston, and Davis is trending towards another absence, having missed each of the team's first two practices this week. If Davis fails to practice in any fashion Friday, he'll almost certainly sit out Sunday's game against the Eagles.
