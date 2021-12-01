ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Suns' Abdel Nader: Remains out Thursday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Nader (knee) will miss Thursday's game against the Pistons,...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Spurs' Jock Landale: Remains out Monday

Landale (COVID-19 protocols) has been ruled out for Monday's contest against the Suns. Landale continues to be sidelined by health and safety protocols. It's unclear when he's expected to be available for San Antonio.
NBA
CBS Sports

Lions' Trinity Benson: Ruled out for Thursday

Benson (knee) will not play Thursday against the Bears. Benson was unable to practice Tuesday or Wednesday, setting the stage for his unavailability Thursday. The 24-year-old saw a significant snap increase in each of the Lions' last two games but with little results. That increased workload and opportunity will now likely be given to Josh Reynolds and KhaDarel Hodge.
NFL
thednvr.com

Grades: Suns Run Shorthanded Nuggets Out Of Phoenix

Aaron Gordon – B+ Gordon refused to punt an almost certain loss in Phoenix. He played hard and big, using his strength to dominate the glass and do damage at the rim. His night was cut short after a quick ejection from official Natalie Sago, though. He left the court fired up. Gordon was good, but not great. He matched…
NBA
CBS Sports

Nets' Bruce Brown: Will remain out at Boston

Brown (hamstring) will not play Wednesday against the Celtics, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports. A sore left hamstring will cost Brown a second straight game after being held out of Monday's win over the Cavs. With two more off days arriving Thursday and Friday, the Nets are likely exercising some level of caution with the Miami product, who started 14 straight games leading up to Monday's absence. Expect DeAndre' Bembry to be the top candidate to make another start in Brown's place Wednesday.
NBA
Person
Abdel Nader
CBS Sports

Lions' AJ Parker: Out for Thursday

Parker (ankle) will not play Thursday against the Bears. Parker suffered the injury in the Lions' Week 11 loss to the Browns and hasn't been able to participate in practice all week. The 23-year-old Kansas State product has been a consistent contributor in the Lions' secondary this season, seeing his role grow week-to-week. Bobby Price and Mark Gilbert will now likely be pushed into greater opportunity in Week 12.
NFL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Bowen Byram: Remains out Monday

Byram (concussion) is not available for Monday's tilt with Ottawa, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Byram has been skating and appears to be close to a return, but he'll miss his fourth straight game Monday. His next chance to suit up will be Wednesday against Anaheim.
HOCKEY
Yardbarker

OG Anunoby Remains Out For Raptors

The Toronto Raptors will be without OG Anunoby for at least one more game. The 24-year-old forward has been ruled out for Friday night's game against the Indiana Pacers, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. It'll be the fifth straight game Toronto has played without Anunoby who continues to battle a hip pointer injury he suffered in practice earlier in the month.
NBA
CBS Sports

Celtics' Robert Williams: Likely to remain out Sunday

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka hinted Friday that Williams will likely remain out for Sunday's game in Toronto. Williams missed his second straight game Friday on account of his non-COVID-19-related illness, with Al Horford getting the nod at center in the Celtics' 96-88 loss to the Spurs. While Udoka didn't officially rule Williams out from playing Sunday, the coach said that the Celtics' other ill player (Josh Richardson) is expected to fly with the team to Toronto. Udoka didn't say the same for Williams, so fantasy managers should prepare for the fourth-year big man to remain out at least one more game.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bears' Akiem Hicks: Out for Thursday

Hicks (ankle) will not play Thursday against the Lions. Hicks missed Sunday against the Ravens as well, and this will be the fourth game he has missed this season. The 32-year-old's absence will likely open the door for increased opportunity to Angelo Blackson, who recorded three tackles on 87 percent of the snaps in Week 11 against Baltimore. HIcks will try to return in Week 13 against the Cardinals.
NFL
CBS Sports

Heat's Markieff Morris: Remains out Monday

Morris (neck) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Denver. Morris didn't travel with the Heat for their recent road trip, and he'll remain sidelined when the team returns home Monday. His next chance to return will be Wednesday against Cleveland.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bears' Allen Robinson: Sitting out again Thursday

Robinson (hamstring) is listed as inactive Thursday at Detroit. As expected, Robinson will sit out a second straight game due to a hamstring injury. With Robinson on the sideline, the Bears will be down to Darnell Mooney and Marquise Goodwin as their primary wide receivers Week 12.
NFL
CBS Sports

Knicks' Taj Gibson: Out vs. Suns

Gibson (groin) is out Friday against the Suns, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. The veteran will miss a fourth straight game. His next chance to play arrives Saturday against the Hawks.
NBA
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Warriors' Damion Lee: Remains out Sunday

Lee (personal) won't play Sunday against the Clippers. Lee will miss his second straight game due to personal reasons. His next chance to return to the court comes Tuesday against the Suns.
NBA
CBS Sports

Flyers' Patrick Brown: Remains out

Brown (thumb) is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the Lightning, Olivia Reiner of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Brown is likely still week-to-week, though there's been no official update on his status since he suffered a jammed thumb versus the Flames last Tuesday. The 29-year-old will need to get in a few practices before he'll be able to return to the lineup.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bucks' Brook Lopez: Remains out Sunday

Lopez (back) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Pacers. Lopez teased a forthcoming return to the lineup in an interview nine days ago with Shams Charania of The Athletic, but the Bucks haven't provided any sort of update regarding where the veteran center stands in his recovery from his bout with back soreness that has sidelined him since Oct. 19. After Sunday's contest, the Bucks have two straight off days before returning to action Wednesday against the Hornets, so the team could shed more light on Lopez's condition prior to that game. Bobby Portis will continue to start at center for the duration of Lopez's absence.
NBA
CBS Sports

Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Remains out Wednesday

Hachimura (personal) won't play Wednesday against the Timberwolves. Hachimura didn't travel with the Wizards on their four-game road trip, and he will remain out when they return home Wednesday. There is still no timetable for when he may be back on the court, although he has begun practicing at team facilities, which is considered a good sign. His next chance to suit up will come Friday against the Cavaliers.
NBA
CBS Sports

Thunder's Josh Giddey: Out Wednesday, Thursday

Giddey (illness) will not play Wednesday against Houston or Thursday against the Grizzlies. The good news is Giddey did not test positive for COVID-19, but he'll still miss two games as the Thunder head into a Wednesday/Thursday back-to-back set. The rookie is coming off of a rough shooting night Monday against the Rockets, when he posted just two points on 1-of-9 shooting (0-5 3Pt) to go with seven assists, five boards, one steal and two blocks.
NBA
CBS Sports

Pelicans' Daulton Hommes: Remains out indefinitely

Hommes (leg) won't play Wednesday against the Mavericks and will remain sidelined indefinitely. Hommes suffered a right fibula stress fracture at the beginning of November and remains without a timetable to return. The 6-foot-8 forward wasn't a part of the rotation before the injury, so when he is healthy, he will likely have to spend time in the G League.
NBA
CBS Sports

Suns' Landry Shamet: Starting Thursday

Shamet is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Pistons. Shamet will enter the starting lineup after Devin Booker suffered a hamstring injury in Tuesday's win over the Warriors. It will be Shamet's first start of the year. The fourth-year guard has averaged 7.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 18.6 minutes per game this season but is in line for an extended role short-term with Booker expected to miss a few games.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jets' Corey Davis: Remains a non-participant Thursday

Davis (groin) remained sidelined at Thursday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports. Per Cimini, Davis divulged Wednesday that he sustained the groin injury in Week 11 against the Dolphins. He got in a pair of limited practices before ultimately sitting out the Jets' Week 12 win over Houston, and Davis is trending towards another absence, having missed each of the team's first two practices this week. If Davis fails to practice in any fashion Friday, he'll almost certainly sit out Sunday's game against the Eagles.
NFL

