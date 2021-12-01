Suns' Abdel Nader: Remains out Thursday

Lopez (back) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Pacers. Lopez teased a forthcoming return to the lineup in an interview nine days ago with Shams Charania of The Athletic, but the Bucks haven't provided any sort of update regarding where the veteran center stands in his recovery from his bout with back soreness that has sidelined him since Oct. 19. After Sunday's contest, the Bucks have two straight off days before returning to action Wednesday against the Hornets, so the team could shed more light on Lopez's condition prior to that game. Bobby Portis will continue to start at center for the duration of Lopez's absence.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO