ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Alec Baldwin Says He “Did Not Pull The Trigger” Of Prop Gun, Gives First Interview After Fatal On-Set Shooting

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TDP0T_0dBdGClQ00

There’s been a ton of different perspectives and opinions to come out of Alec Baldwin’s accidental shooting and killing of cinemaphotographer Halyna Hutchins.

And it pretty much comes down to one of two ways of thinking:

Option 1: The responsibility falls on the person with the gun in their hand, the person that pulls the trigger.

Option 2: Actors are not trained to use weapons and the responsibility falls on the prop master who hands them the gun.

That’s pretty much it…

But now, Alec is sitting down for an interview with ABC on Thursday to discuss the tragic accident, as the network released a teaser for the upcoming interview.

However, in the new teaser, he is making quite a surprising claim…

According to TMZ, he is claiming that he did not, in fact, pull the trigger of the prop gun that contained a live round.

In the 2 minute teaser, George Stephanopoulos questions Baldwin, and it’s easy to see that Baldwin is very emotional in the interview.

And in one of the questions, he is asked about pulling the trigger, which many who were on set of Rust are suing for, due to the fact that Alec pulling the trigger was not in the script for that day.

And he responded:

“Well, the trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger.”

Of course this is gonna raise a lot of eyebrows, as I’m sure many wonder if the gun misfired, or if Baldwin is simply in denial.

Hollywood weapons expert Steve Wolf made an effort to explain what he thinks Baldwin meant, saying that with the style of prop gun the actor was using, any slight amount of pressure on the trigger could cause the gun to fire.

I guess we’ll find out for sure what Baldwin meant when the interview drops tomorrow.

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Assistant Director Of ‘Rust’ Backs Up Alec Baldwin’s Claims That He “Did Not Pull The Trigger”

Yesterday, news broke about an ABC interview airing tonight, featuring Alec Baldwin to discuss the tragic accidental shooting of cinemaphotographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust. ABC dropped a teaser, and to many people’s surprise, Baldwin claims that he did not pull the trigger of the prop gun that contained a live round. Of course, tons of people are gonna be skeptical of this claim, but Hollywood weapons expert Steve Wolf said it could be possible, as he pointed out that even the […] The post Assistant Director Of ‘Rust’ Backs Up Alec Baldwin’s Claims That He “Did Not Pull The Trigger” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Stephanopoulos
Person
Alec Baldwin
Indy100

A body language expert analysed Alec Baldwin in interview - and gave verdict on whether he looked honest

A body language expert analyzed Alec Baldwin’s behavior in his exclusive interview with ABC News, to give her verdict on whether the actor was telling the truth about the fatal shooting on set of Western film Rust.Patti Wood watched the high-profile interview and told The Sun that Baldwin was being truthful when he told ABC News correspondent George Stephanopoulos that he did not pull the trigger.Baldwin told Stephanopoulos that he would “never point a gun at anyone and then pull the trigger, never.”Wood said: “When he says the trigger wasn’t pulled, it’s explosive, meaning that he’s striking down the...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Delete Twitter Accounts After Emotional ‘Rust’ Interview

Alec Baldwin has deleted his Twitter account, just a few days after he conducted his first in-studio interview about the fatal shooting on set of his movie “Rust.” His wife Hilaria Baldwin followed suit and deleted hers as well. The @alecbaldwin Twitter account was first noticed missing late Sunday night. That was the same account Baldwin used to release his first official statement regarding the accidental “Rust” shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza By Monday morning, Hilaria Baldwin’s Twitter account @hilariabaldwin was also deleted, as was the account for the Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Foundation @ABFalecbaldwin. Only...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Alec Baldwin blames the victim in sickening interview

Just when you think Alec Baldwin can’t go any lower, he blames Halyna Hutchins, the woman he shot to death, for getting shot to death. “Everything is at her direction,” Baldwin told a sycophantic George Stephanopoulos during a jaw-dropping, hourlong interview that aired Thursday night. “I’m holding the gun where...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Prop#Abc#Tmz
The Hollywood Reporter

Alec Baldwin Describes What Happened on ‘Rust’ Set: “I Let Go of the Hammer and Bang, the Gun Goes Off”

In his first sit-down interview since the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of his film Rust, an emotional Alec Baldwin gave a detailed timeline of exactly what happened that day, and broke down in tears while remembering Hutchins. Baldwin told the interviewer, Good Morning America’s George Stephanopoulos, that he did not want to wait for the lawsuits or investigations to conclude before telling his side of the story. “I think that there is a criminal investigation, that could be a while. There is all kinds of civil litigation, and I felt that there were a...
MOVIES
New York Post

George Clooney calls Alec Baldwin’s deadly ‘Rust’ shooting ‘insane’

George Clooney has ripped Alec Baldwin’s deadly shooting of the “Rust” cinematographer as “infuriating” and “insane” — insisting the star and his crew appeared to ignore decades-old safety rules used on every other set. The veteran Hollywood star told Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast that the death of 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Rust
Ok Magazine

DaBaby's Battery Case Charges Dismissed As HIV Organizations Claim Rapper Ghosted Them Following Outreach For Homophobic Rant

The controversial rapper’s battery case in Las Vegas has been dismissed with prejudice — meaning it can’t be brought to court again. The charges stem from a November 2020 incident where a Las Vegas driver claimed the 29-year-old rapper allegedly struck him. Along with the dismissal of charges, DaBaby (real name Jonathan Kirk) was ordered to pay his accuser $7,500 in restitution, reported TMZ.
CELEBRITIES
Chicago Tribune

‘Like something out of Looney Tune adventures’: Jussie Smollett finally tells jury his version of attack prosecutors allege he orchestrated on himself

At first, when someone yelled at actor Jussie Smollett on the street one frigid night in January 2019, he thought nothing of it. All they shouted was the name of his show: “Empire,” Smollett testified Monday. That happened all the time. Then, he told jurors, he heard more, including racial and homophobic slurs, he said. That got his attention and he turned around, infuriated, to see a hulking ...
CHICAGO, IL
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

82K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy