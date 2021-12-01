Police Investigating After Man Stabbed Near Rainier Avenue and Genesee Street

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed Tuesday near Columbia City.

Around 12:40 p.m., officers received a report of a stabbing in the 4200 block of 36th Avenue South.

At the scene, officers found a man with multiple stab wounds leaning against a vehicle. He had reportedly been attacked by a woman, who had fled the scene.

Officers provided medical aid to the man until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and transported him to Harborview Medical Center.

Police are following up on leads in the case, but anyone with information should call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.