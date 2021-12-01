ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Heather Dubrow Tried Getting Tamra Judge Back On Real Housewives Of Orange County For Season 16

By Kay
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZqP8i_0dBdGAzy00

Real Housewives of Orange County has seen quite to casting changes over the last few seasons. First came the release of OG’s Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge . I think fans thought it would never happen but even OGs eventually wear out their welcome . For her part, Vicki didn’t take the news very well. She was demoted to a friend of on season 14, threw an epic fit at the reunion and it was clear that she knew her time was up. She wasn’t happy about being thrown out of her own franchise . But since she was let go, she has had bigger things to worry about – both in her love life and her health .

As far as Tamra goes, supposedly she was offered a limited role for the following season but turned it down. She’s supposedly on to bigger and better things . And RHOC seems more than happy to move on from these two. Well, maybe not.

Heather Dubrow is being brought back this season to help the slumping franchise. And while the cast has been expanded with newbies Jen Armstrong and Noella Bergener , Heather would still like to see a familiar face. She recently spoke with Us Weekly and said she almost got Tamra to make an appearance on season 16.

Heather revealed, “I actually invited Tamra to a party this season and, unfortunately, it didn’t work out. But I think that this season is … transitional and it’s interesting. It ends in a very surprising way and I honestly don’t know where it’s going to go from here. … So I’m going to leave that up to the producers.”

RELATED: Tamra Judge Says She Never Set Up Scenes Or Storylines On Real Housewives Of Orange County

“Transitional” is definitely a good way to describe the franchise that has been struggling to find its groove for the last few years. While a lot of fans were sick of Tamra and Vicki manipulating the whole show, things really were kind of boring when they left. Don’t get me wrong, I was excited to see both of them go. But I was hoping in their place, the cast would find their own fresh take on drama in the OC. But the new cast didn’t really vibe and Shannon Beador struggled with her new title of longest running cast member on the show. I thought once she got away from the Tres Amigas schtick, she would really come into her own. Instead, she was whiny and judgmental about all the wrong things. Still, I have a hard time seeing the franchise without her.

Either way, Heather coming back should take things up a notch. At the very least, bringing Fancy Pants back will bring some much needed luxury back to the show. And I just cannot wait to see her closet.

RELATED: Heather Dubrow Says Real Housewives Of Orange County Was “Blue-Collar” Before She Joined; Tamra Judge Says That Heather “Brought Class And Elegance Back To The Franchise”

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED HEATHER WANTED TAMRA TO MAKE A CAMEO? WHY DO YOU THINK TAMRA DIDN’T COME THROUGH? ARE YOU EXCITED FOR HEATHER TO BE BACK ON THE SHOW?

[Photo Credit: Joe Scarnici/Bravo]

The post Heather Dubrow Tried Getting Tamra Judge Back On Real Housewives Of Orange County For Season 16 appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 1

Related
Reality Tea

Heather Dubrow Explains Why She Will “Never” Join Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

The Season 16 premiere of Real Housewives of Orange County started out with a catch-up session with Heather Dubrow and her family. The kids have grown up so much since we last saw them five seasons ago. RHOC co-stars Gina Kirschenheiter and Shannon Beador were given a tour of Heather’s $21 million Newport Beach manse. Gina […] The post Heather Dubrow Explains Why She Will “Never” Join Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
News 8 KFMB

'RHOC's Shannon Beador on Heather Dubrow's Return and Sparking Unexpected Season 16 Drama (Exclusive)

Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Orange County is feeling sweet for Shannon Beador, but she admits the first few episodes might paint her as sour. "It's a bit of bumpy start, but I think that I'm in a good place," the veteran RHOC star tells ET during a sit-down chat at her Newport Beach home. "You know, I do have tough moments throughout the season, but I don't know... I just, I feel that personally I'm in a good place in my life, so I don't think I'm as reactive as I might've been in a few seasons past. So I'm more open to reconciling and not wasting energy on arguing. How mature is that?"
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HollywoodLife

Heather Dubrow Reveals Tamra Judge Almost Returned To ‘RHOC’ Too – Listen

‘RHOC’ alum Tamra Judge almost returned to the show this season according to Heather Dubrow, who dropped the bombshell during our podcast. Could Tamra Judge, 54, return to The Real Housewives of Orange County? According to Heather Dubrow, 52, who’s returned to the series for Season 16, her former co-star almost came back for this season as well. While speaking with the New York native on our podcast, Pay Attention Puh-Lease, Heather revealed that her friendship with the RHOC alum could help in bringing her back.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
bravotv.com

Heather And Terry Dubrow Reflect on a Memorable RHOC Moment

This article originally appeared on Oxygen.com. Orange County, California is a familiar spot on television screens thanks to teen dramas like The O.C. and of course, Bravo's iconic reality show The Real Housewives Of Orange County. These shows depict a place of beachside beauty and plenty of glitz and glamour, but Orange County can have a dark side.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
County
Orange County, CA
bravotv.com

Heather Dubrow Clarifies Her Past Super Bowl Party Drama with Shannon Storms Beador and Tamra Judge

Heather Dubrow found herself in some Real Housewives-level drama even after she exited The Real Housewives of Orange County following Season 11. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen back in 2017, Shannon Storms Beador revealed that things were a bit rocky between her and Heather after her RHOC departure. "I was invited to a Christmas party, but I couldn't go," Shannon said after confirming that she hadn't seen the inside of Heather's house yet at that time (although Shannon would later see the home in the RHOC Season 16 premiere). "And then Tamra [Judge] and I were invited to a Super Bowl party. We were told to save the date, but then we never got the details."
NFL
AOL Corp

Heather Dubrow: My Friendship With Shannon Beador Goes ‘Off the Rails’

Here we go again! Heather Dubrow is gearing up for her big return to the The Real Housewives of Orange County, and she is bringing the drama with it. “It’s a fantastic season and it delivers. It has all of the drama, amazing personal stories. It’s a very transitional season, I would say, which is what everyone was looking for and definitely brings back that aspirational lifestyle that I think people were wanting,” Heather, 52, said on Us Weekly’s “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “I think we told some very compelling stories that I hope resonate with other families and other parents out there and from a personal standpoint, I made some new friends and I’m reacquainted with some old ones.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shannon Beador
Person
Heather Dubrow
Person
Vicki Gunvalson
realitytitbit.com

Why did Heather Dubrow leave RHOC in season 11?

The Real Housewives of Orange County is an iconic Bravo show as it was the first Real Housewives show of the franchise! RHOC first launched in 2006, and following its success, the Real Housewives of New Jersey, Atlanta, Potomac and many more lcoations were launched. Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Meghan...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
realitytitbit.com

RHOC: Terry and Heather Dubrow's net worth explored

Terry and Heather Dubrow have been a part of Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) for a long time. But what are their net worths?. Both, Terry and Heather, are no strangers to television. The pair has made countless appearances in various shows apart from running a successful business of their own.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Housewives#Us Weekly#Tamra Judge#Og
TVShowsAce

‘RHOSLC’ Fans DEMAND Bravo Fire Mary Cosby For Racist Comments

RHOSLC fans demand Bravo fire Mary Cosby after her latest racist comments. Find out what she said, plus has Bravo responded?. Another day, another accusation of racism against a Bravo star. In June of 2020, four Vanderpump Rules stars were fired for racially insensitive behavior. Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired for calling the cops on co-star Faith Stowers, who is African-American. Newbies Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were let go at the same time after past racist tweets came to light.
TV & VIDEOS
realitytea.com

Heather Thomson Slams Real Housewives Of New York As “Fake”; Says She’s Done Talking About The Show

Heather Thomson spent only three seasons on Real Housewives of New York. Long enough to make an impression on fans, but not enough of a contribution to remain relevant all these years later. She was going to make a comeback as a “friend of” last season, but drama with Leah McSweeney ended that. Heather was only present for a few tumultuous episodes before she was gone. Honestly, Heather or no Heather, nothing could have saved last season anyway. So it’s probably in Heather’s best interest to not be associated with that mess.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy