Heather Dubrow Tried Getting Tamra Judge Back On Real Housewives Of Orange County For Season 16

Real Housewives of Orange County has seen quite to casting changes over the last few seasons. First came the release of OG’s Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge . I think fans thought it would never happen but even OGs eventually wear out their welcome . For her part, Vicki didn’t take the news very well. She was demoted to a friend of on season 14, threw an epic fit at the reunion and it was clear that she knew her time was up. She wasn’t happy about being thrown out of her own franchise . But since she was let go, she has had bigger things to worry about – both in her love life and her health .

As far as Tamra goes, supposedly she was offered a limited role for the following season but turned it down. She’s supposedly on to bigger and better things . And RHOC seems more than happy to move on from these two. Well, maybe not.

Heather Dubrow is being brought back this season to help the slumping franchise. And while the cast has been expanded with newbies Jen Armstrong and Noella Bergener , Heather would still like to see a familiar face. She recently spoke with Us Weekly and said she almost got Tamra to make an appearance on season 16.

Heather revealed, “I actually invited Tamra to a party this season and, unfortunately, it didn’t work out. But I think that this season is … transitional and it’s interesting. It ends in a very surprising way and I honestly don’t know where it’s going to go from here. … So I’m going to leave that up to the producers.”

“Transitional” is definitely a good way to describe the franchise that has been struggling to find its groove for the last few years. While a lot of fans were sick of Tamra and Vicki manipulating the whole show, things really were kind of boring when they left. Don’t get me wrong, I was excited to see both of them go. But I was hoping in their place, the cast would find their own fresh take on drama in the OC. But the new cast didn’t really vibe and Shannon Beador struggled with her new title of longest running cast member on the show. I thought once she got away from the Tres Amigas schtick, she would really come into her own. Instead, she was whiny and judgmental about all the wrong things. Still, I have a hard time seeing the franchise without her.

Either way, Heather coming back should take things up a notch. At the very least, bringing Fancy Pants back will bring some much needed luxury back to the show. And I just cannot wait to see her closet.

