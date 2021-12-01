ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christine Quinn Claps Back At Fake Pregnancy Accusations

By Angelina
Reality Tea
 5 days ago
Online trolls and conspirators be warned, Christine Quinn is not having your nonsense! The Selling Sunset star reminded us why it’s never a good idea to mess with a mama bear. US Weekly reports the Reality TV star took to her social media accounts to respond to online fodders surrounding claims she faked her pregnancy.

One user account had messaged Christine , “Why did you fake your pregnancy? It’s totally OK to admit to having a surrogate but don’t set unrealistic expectations for PP moms when you didn’t even carry the baby yourself. It’s deceitful and a shame.”

Christine posted an Instagram story screenshotting the message with the simple but clear statement, “K y’all are beyond f—ing sick. Christine proceeded to take to her Twitter, tweeting, “For all yall still mad on pregnancy gate please go look at my ig stories. And apologize,” she added, “This is seriously so hurtful”

Another user tweeted calling her pregnancy “alleged.” Christine pointed the user to her original post, retorting, “Please go stalk my ig now, byeeee.”

Some, with good sense, have voiced their support for the new mother. One user responded “You can post a picture of giving birth and these conspiracy people still won’t believe you. Kinda sick,” to which Christine was replied “[Haha] so true babe.”

This newest season of Selling Sunset , Christine served us a delectable assortment of pregnancy and post pregnancy looks with the bump on prominent display. She gave birth to son Christian with husband Christian Richard in May and as she revealed on the show, it was a traumatic birthing experience.

She tearfully explained what happened to cast mates Vanessa Villela and Amanza Smith . “He was coming out sideways, and his umbilical cord was wrapped around him, They said his heart rate’s going down. All I hear is ‘Emergency C-section. Let’s go, let’s go!’

[ Christian ] was absolutely freaking out. … My heart rate was going down, the baby’s heart rate was going down, and then one of the nurses went up to Christian and said, ‘You need to make a priority right now. You have to choose one.’ He was like, ‘Both.'”

RELATED: Christine Quinn Claims She Only Brought Up Her Ex-Boyfriend Drama On Selling Sunset For The Show And Not Because She Actually Cares

Given how distressing the birth of her son was, it’s even more understandable how infuriated she must be having these internet trolls attempt to discredit her pregnancy.

As her first birth experience wasn’t the smoothest, Christine and Christian are looking to take their time adding to their new family. “It’s something that we definitely have been talking about, but my birth was so, so traumatic.” She explained.

“Normally, right away I’d be like, ‘Yeah, let’s go,’ but it’s left me a little hesitant.” She added, “I really, really want to know I’m healed and the time is right before we’re thinking about it. But it would be nice”

As for dealing with the body changes that come with motherhood, Christine has a body positive attitude, explaining, “whatever my body went through and what women deal with when they have babies is really crazy.”

She reflected, “I think your body will never really be the same. My body and my hormones will never be the same, but that’s something I really embraced and I’m kind of rolling with it. …. I was just like, ‘I don’t care what anyone thinks of me. I might look ridiculous and swollen, but I don’t care. I had a baby.’ That’s powerful enough!”

RELATED: Selling Sunset Star Heather El Moussa Says She Didn’t Invite Christine Quinn To Her Wedding Because She’s “Disrespectful”

100% no truer words have been said.. but, ‘ridiculous’? Has she seen season 4 Selling Sunset ? The woman is absolute fire, from head to high heeled toe.

TELL US- ARE YOU LOVING OR HATING SELLING SUNSET SEASON 4? ARE YOU ENJOYING CHRISTINE’S FASHIONS ON THE SHOW? DO YOU WANT TO SEE MORE OF THE CAST MEMBERS FAMILY LIVES ON THE BROKERAGE BASED SHOW?

[Photo Credit: Rochelle Brodin/Getty Images for OPPENHEIM GROUP]

The post Christine Quinn Claps Back At Fake Pregnancy Accusations appeared first on Reality Tea .

