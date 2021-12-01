Shannon Beador “Felt Bad” Kelly Dodd Got Fired From Real Housewives Of Orange County
Season 16 of Real Housewives of Orange County is upon us and it’s going to look a lot different than last year . Not totally surprising giving how boring the last season was . While sobriety is something to be celebrated for Braunwyn Windham-Burke when it came to a story line, fans felt she got too thirsty for her own good on the show. She wasn’t asked back . And Kelly Dodd ….where do we even start? Did anyone really enjoy her talking about how much sex she was having with now husband Rick Leventhal ? I didn’t think so. And you would think that would have given her a better attitude but no such luck. Kelly was Kelly, on and especially off screen . Newbie Elizabeth Lyn Vargas didn’t even make it to her sophomore season and I don’t think there is any real loss there.
New additions to the cast include Jen Armstrong and Noella Bergener , who Braunwyn actually brought in . Speaking of Noella, she has plenty going on in her personal life that will keep her busy on screen. And finally, we all know that Heather Dubrow has been brought back to supposedly save the franchise . I’m pretty excited to see her house after watching her laundry room tour on YouTube. It’s a must see. Anyway, back from last season are Gina Kirschenheiter , Emily Simpson and of course, Shannon Storms Beador ! Who does have something to say about the cast shake up.
Shannon recently spoke with Us Weekly and told them of the changes , “Let’s just say I agreed with some of [the choices] and I didn’t with others. With one, I didn’t necessarily agree with — but it’s all good. I’m actually very happy with the cast that we have right now.”RELATED: Vicki Gunvalson & Tamra Judge Admit They’re Bothered By Shannon Beador Making Up With Kelly Dodd She elaborated that she “felt bad” for Kelly after hearing she wasn’t coming back. Said Shannon , “But she’s doing well right now. She’s moving on and doing well.” Ummm has Shannon watched Kelly’s social media lately? Kelly spirals on the daily . She even recently attacked Heather and husband Terry Dubrow in an Instagram story while they ate dinner at a nearby table. Unhinged. Shannon also stays in touch with Elizabeth , which I find surprising. Especially since Shannon doesn’t normally take to new people. But Elizabeth seemed like a really good person, just not a great housewife. Shannon revealed, “We’ll text sometimes.” While the trailer for the new season left something to be desired on my end, Emily has promised us the best parts were left out . Let’s hope so because I can’t take another season of snooze! RELATED: Fans Slam Shannon Beador For Promoting Kelly Dodd and Rick Leventhal’s New “Unmasked” Podcast TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED TO HEAR THAT SHANNON FEELS BAD THAT KELLY ISN’T BACK? WHAT DO YOU THINK OF THE NEW CAST? WILL YOU BE WATCHING? [Photo Credit: Bravo ]
