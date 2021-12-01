Woodaz details Clemson commitment with TCI: 'It's been my dream school'

For Clemson’s latest verbal commit a Thanksgiving Day commitment seemed rather fitting.

Why?

Because he wanted to show what he was thankful for.

Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.) 2022 three-star linebacker Wade Woodaz offered his verbal pledge to Clemson on Thursday, Nov. 25. By doing so, he became the 14th prospect to offer their pledge to the Tigers in the 2022 recruiting class.

“It’s been my dream school for the longest time since I was a little kid,” Woodaz told The Clemson Insider Monday. “Obviously, I grew up watching them and they were dominant when I was young. I just fell in love with [Clemson] and when they came along it was like wow…they just offered me. You can’t pass that up.”

Woodaz’s unofficial visit to Clemson for the team’s game against UConn on Saturday, Nov. 13., helped put his recruitment in perspective. He realized that it was the place he wanted to be there.

His relationship with Clemson defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Brent Venables also played a factor in his decision as well.

“It’s pretty good,” Woodaz said regarding his relationship with Venables. “I talk to him weekly, probably twice a week. I text him a lot. It’s a good relationship.”

Right now, the plan is for Venables and Dabo Swinney to visit Woodaz in Tampa this coming Thursday. That timeline fits with what TCI previously reported as Venables and Swinney will be at IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) to see some of the team’s verbal commits, including four-star athlete Keon Sabb.

Woodaz knows that they plan on coming by Jesuit High School at the end of the week, but isn’t sure if Clemson’s coaches’ plan also constitutes an in-home visit as well.

Nonetheless, he’s excited to see his future coaches before he makes it back to The Valley for his official visit, which is from Dec. 10-12.

While Woodaz won’t be arriving until the summer, he’s looking forward to coming in to help Clemson get back to the College Football Playoff.

“I know it’s gonna be difficult, but that’s why I like it,” he said, “because I know I’m gonna be pushed and I’m gonna have to go earn something. It’s not gonna be given. That’s why I chose it.”

It’s the type of mentality that Woodaz abides by as a self-described “late bloomer” and someone with a chip on his shoulder. He also talked about the role that Clemson envisions for him, but the Tigers have told Woodaz, who is 6-foot-2, 205-pounds, that he’ll likely need to put on about 20 pounds to play that aforementioned Baylon Spector-esque role.

“They’ve been lights out, their defense has,” he said. “The way I talked about it with Coach Venables, he said he’s going to be using me in a lot of different places, like blitzing, back in coverage, man-to-man, just everywhere. That sounds good to me. I guess that plays into the recruiting pitch part.”

