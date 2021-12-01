ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Watford 1-2 Chelsea: Thomas Tuchel says Blues were 'lucky' to get win

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says his league leaders were "lucky" to take...

www.bbc.co.uk

SkySports

Chelsea trio doubtful vs Watford | Thomas Tuchel 'not scared' to rotate

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel will make a last-minute decision on Jorginho, Reece James and Timo Werner for Wednesday's match at Watford. Tuchel said the trio trained on Tuesday but will face late fitness tests before the Premier League encounter at Vicarage Road. Chelsea head into a busy festive period...
Thomas Tuchel
The Independent

Reece James an injury doubt as Thomas Tuchel reveals Chelsea fitness news before Watford fixture

Chelsea’s top scorer Reece James is a doubt heading into the Premier League leaders’ trip to Watford on Wednesday evening after sustaining a knock in the 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Sunday.James has been outstanding this season for the Blues, cementing the right wing-back position with four goals and four assists in the league, but he is one of a number of players who could now miss out as the fixtures come thick and fast.Manager Thomas Tuchel revealed on Tuesday that on top of existing injuries to Ben Chilwell, N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic, there are minor concerns over...
fourfourtwo.com

Thomas Tuchel eager to get Andreas Christensen’s new Chelsea deal over the line

Thomas Tuchel has told Andreas Christensen it is time to “walk the talk” by committing his future to Chelsea following protracted contract discussions. Blues boss Tuchel was expecting imminent good news on the defender’s future almost two weeks ago. But Denmark international Christensen, whose existing deal expires at the end...
Tribal Football

Chelsea manager Tuchel hints at larger Lukaku role against Watford

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has hinted Romelu Lukaku could play a larger role against Watford on Wednesday. The Belgian made his return from injury as a substitute against Manchester United last Sunday. According to Tuchel, the powerful striker could have a more significant role when Chelsea travel to Vicarage Road.
Yardbarker

Thomas Tuchel flatters “Chelsea boy” Declan Rice

Chelsea are in action against West Ham at this moment, with Declan Rice looking impressive in midfield, as always. In the leadup to this game Thomas Tuchel was asked about the midfielder in the non-broadcast section of the press conference. The embargo on those quotes meant that the rather flattering comments of the manager emerged this morning, hours before the game.
