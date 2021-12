BRYAN, Texas — On Friday evening, Downtown Bryan's Christmas decorations were placed and lit across Main Street for the annual Lights On Ceremony. Organizers with the event said the event has happened for over ten years now. The streets of Downtown Bryan were decked out in Christmas ornaments, red ribbons, and several signs celebrating the holidays. Katelyn Brown, the Community Engagement Manager for Destination Bryan, said she felt it was important to have a free event for the community.

BRYAN, TX ・ 17 DAYS AGO