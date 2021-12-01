ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Proposed program would use federal funding to fix Toledo's rooftops

By By Trevor Hubert / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 5 days ago



A proposal to spend a small part of Toledo’s $180.9 million in American Rescue Plan funding on fixing Toledo's rooftops was presented to Toledo City Council’s Neighborhoods, Community Development, and Health Committee meeting on Wednesday.

The recovery plan proposed by Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz would set aside $10 million for the development of new affordable housing and $4 million for housing preservation. Council has not yet voted on the ARP funding proposal from the mayor.

Department of Neighborhoods Director Rosalyn Clemens said that about $3.1 of the $4 million would be spent on rooftop repairs. She explained why roof repairs are even more vital than other home repair projects.

“The roof is probably the most important thing because if your roof leaks, everything else starts going in the house,” she said. “So what we want to do is to do a program focusing on just roofs.”

Ms. Clemens also said that the goal for the rooftops program would be to repair 767 roofs in the next three years.

She also said that the target areas would be East Toledo and Old South End, as well as the Junction and Englewood areas, all of which have been designated as Neighborhood Strategy Vitalization Areas.

About 600 roofs would fall within those areas, with the remaining repairs being scattered around the city.

The repairs would only cover a fraction of the homes in need, as Ms. Clemens cited a recent assessment from the Lucas County Land Bank that found more than 6,000 residential properties with failing roofs in Toledo.

Along with the ARP funding, it’s also possible that the program would get further support through federal funding and partnerships with area organizations such as Habitat for Humanity and local banks.

Ms. Clemens said that an estimated $4.6 million could be available for the program in addition to the ARP funding.

The plan also includes a tiered system that allows different levels of support depending on the amount of financial assistance needed for each project.

Applications would be open to owner-occupied units with a roof that’s been identified as failing by the Land Bank.

The first 100 recipients would be chosen through a lottery system from the initial applications.

Councilmen shared their excitement and support for the possible project.

“I love the tiers, I love that there’s an ease of picking for bids. It checks everything and I’m very looking forward to this,” Councilman Theresa Gadus said.

“This is a well-needed program for the citizens of Toledo,” Councilman Cerssandra McPherson told Ms. Clemens. “You have no idea how impactful this will be to those that are having issues with their roofs.”

No date is set for the council to vote on the ARP funds, but the city will have received all of its money by May, 2022. Ms. Clemens said the timeline for getting the project going depends on how soon the funding becomes available.

