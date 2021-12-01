ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

SF2K: Class Dismissed

By Invergence Interactive
 5 days ago

SF2K: Class Dismissed is, like, an intense war between a bunch of girls who are all out to ruin each other's popularity …. SF2K: Class Dismissed is, like, an intense war between a bunch of girls who are all out to ruin each other's popularity and self-esteem. The object is to...

floodmagazine.com

Jalen Santoy Emphasizes the Importance of Letting Go on “Dismissal”

Relationships are difficult. Love is complicated. Letting go is easier said than done. All these topics are broached on “Dismissal,” the latest single from Charlotte-born and LA-based rapper Jalen Santoy. Santoy collaborated with fellow North Carolina artists Reuben Vincent, Erick Lottary, Cyanca, and Well$ for the single. “‘Dismissal’ embodies the...
Evan's Remains

Years after a boy genius named Evan disappears, a bizarre letter arrives. Evan wants a girl named Dysis to come find him…. Years after a boy genius named Evan disappears, a bizarre letter arrives. Evan wants a girl named Dysis to come find him. As Dysis, you’ll need to solve an intricate series of puzzles to unravel the entire mystery—and bring Evan home. Evan's Remains is a mystery-thriller puzzle adventure about finding a missing boy: Evan. The game combines logic-based platform puzzles with narrative inspired by Japanese graphic adventure games. Evan, the genius boy, has been missing for years. One day, a letter signed by him is received, claiming he’s on an uninhabited island somewhere in the Pacific Ocean. Nobody knows why, but he asked specifically for a girl named “Dysis” to go and look for him. The player will take control of this girl, who we don’t know much about. As we follow Dysis’s adventure, questions will start to be answered little by little. All of the little puzzle pieces which seemed unrelated in the beginning will now begin to slowly fit together as the truth is slowly revealed. Every time the player solves from two to three puzzles, the story goes forward and new mechanics are introduced. The challenge of the puzzles lies in the player’s ability to figure out what do rather than solve challenges based on skill. As the difficulty curve increases, the puzzles become more complex by combining two or more previously introduced mechanics.
Downhill Smash

Smash everything on your way downhill to victory! Be faster than the avalanche by boosting your crushing boulder machine…. Smash everything on your way downhill to victory! Be faster than the avalanche by boosting your crushing boulder machine with unique and deadly weapons from a wide selection! From the creators of C.A.T.S.: Crash Arena Turbo Stars, Cut the Rope and Crossy Road. - UNIQUE PHYSICS-BASED GAMEPLAY Destroy everything on your way! - Build an ultimate zombie-smashing machine! - Race through the wacky post-apocalyptic world - Unlock and upgrade powerful weapons - Defeat giant zombie bosses! DOWNLOAD NOW and have FUN rolling 'n' smashing!
QB Planets

Do you love solving puzzles...in space? QB Planets is a family-friendly cubic puzzle space adventure that will challenge…. Do you love solving puzzles...in space? QB Planets is a family-friendly cubic puzzle space adventure that will challenge your puzzle-solving skills. Play as your astronaut and explore strange and beautiful puzzle planets with mysterious powers and dangerous environments. Locate and collect stars to power your ship and blast off to new and exciting planets. Avoid obstacles and find a safe route to your ship with the least possible moves whilst collecting 3 stars! Twist your way through diverse, challenging puzzles while helping your Astronaut navigate new worlds. Unlock fun and unique space suits and rocket ships by completing special missions. Challenge your friends to become each level's Twist Champion! Excite your friends and family by bringing the planets and puzzles into the real world with AR mode! Connect with facebook to track your friends progress throughout the QB universe and see how you stack up! Features A PUZZLE GAME FOR EVERYONE Nostalgic cube puzzle mechanics Family friendly themes Play at your own pace BEAUTIFUL VISUALS Handcrafted unique worlds Stunning themes from Sci-fi to fantasy Charming astronaut suits Delightful space ships EASY CONTROLS Use one finger to play Intuitive planet cube twist gestures Rotate the cube in any direction HEAPS OF CHALLENGES Test yourself and train your brain Become the Twist Champion amongst your friends Practice to become the global Twist Champion 100+ puzzle planets 5+ fascinating themes 290+ puzzle medals to collect 4 suits & 4 ships to unlock UNIQUE MECHANICS A new mechanic on unlocked planets Use mysterious ancient portals Avoid frozen lakes and bubbling volcanoes ALTERNATE REALITY Inspect and play the puzzle planets in the real world Toggle on and off during a puzzle solve Get a new perspective on that tough puzzle Use the same screen controls for seamless transitions.
Wonderputt Forever

Available exclusively for Netflix members. Windmills, schwindmills! In this mini-golf game, bizarre and beautifully con…. Available exclusively for Netflix members. Windmills, schwindmills! In this mini-golf game, bizarre and beautifully constructed courses shift and evolve before your eyes. Wonderputt Forever brings a pocketable nostalgia trip to places you've never been before. A mini-golf game where you must plan your shots carefully and sink the ball into each unique hole. With each completed level, the courses come to life, shifting and changing to prepare for the next. Play \"Forever Mode\" and get the fun going through hundreds of geometric theme holes as you unlock rewards.
Steal Your Enemy’s Powers in ‘Mimelet’, a New Platformer from Neutronized that’s Launching in January

Developer Neutronized is probably most well-known for the excellent Super Cat Tales series, but they are seemingly always putting out other unique and colorful titles too. It’s especially impressive considering this is just a solo developer. As work on new Super Cat Tales games continues, the latest of those other unique games that’s just about ready for release from Neutronized is a cute platformer called Mimelet. This isn’t a complicated game to understand. You’ll run and jump through a number of environments, taking on hazards and enemies along the way. You know, pretty standard platformer stuff. What sets Mimelet apart is the main character’s ability to jump on an enemy and steal whatever their special power is, thus giving them the ability to conquer various obstacles in their path. Check out the trailer.
Dominoes Café

Available exclusively for Netflix members. Settle in for a relaxing game of dominoes with a variety of realistic challe…. Available exclusively for Netflix members. Settle in for a relaxing game of dominoes with a variety of realistic challenges in one-on-one or two-on-two contests. Features include: • Three classic game modes • Play one-on-one or two-on-two • Three difficulty levels • Multiple language options • Customizable tile and table designs • Two soundtrack options.
Gorgeous Pixel Art Adventure ‘Unreal Life’ Is Coming to iOS and Android next Year

Pixel art adventure game Unreal Life from hako life and room6 is a game I’ve heard a lot about from friends who played it on PC and Nintendo Switch. Shaun covered it a bit from TGS 2018. Read about his early thoughts on the game here. The publisher has now announced that it is coming to iOS and Android in the near future. Unreal Life has you playing as a girl who has lost her memories but only remembers one name: “Miss Sakura". You try and find Miss Sakura with the help of a traffic light and have the ability to read the memories of objects you touch. Unreal Life has always looked excellent and it will be making its way to iOS and Android as a premium release featuring four different endings with your choices leading to different outcomes. Watch the Unreal Life English trailer below:
Technology
Emotional Adventure Game ‘Sumire’ from GameTomo Is Coming to iOS in 2022

Back in June, GameTomo brought the emotional narrative adventure game Sumire to Nintendo Switch and PC. Sumire is a one-day journey through a gorgeous Japanese village where you take on the role of Sumire who is trying to make her wish come true. Both Shaun and I played Sumire on Nintendo Switch and loved it. Read his review of the Nintendo Switch version here. While the gameplay isn’t anything special, the real draw of Sumire is the narrative, characters, art, and music. As you make decisions over a single day, Sumire experiences various memories, emotions, and more while interacting with new and old friends. Today, GameTomo launched Sumire on macOS and announced that it is also coming to iOS. Watch the Sumire macOS trailer below:
3 Ways to Normalize Money Talk With Fellow Creators

I think there are a lot of topics that feel easier to talk about with strangers instead of friends. Personal finance is one of them. Until recent times, unequal pay was normalized and rarely talked about in popular culture. This was especially true for women of virtually all backgrounds. Whether you were a business owner navigating tax season, an influencer pitching a brand partnership, or a 9-5er negotiating a higher salary, society didn’t exactly encourage us to have open exchanges with each other. Though progress is slow, perceptions are shifting for creators. Women are disrupting the venture capital space, funding options...
Boy, 14, put in isolation after turning up at school with hair in plaits

A teenager was taken out of classes and put into isolation after turning up at school with his hair in plaits.Lealan Hague, 14, was placed in Exmouth Community College’s “reflection room, where students continue lessons alone, after his hairstyle was deemed “extreme”.The Year 10 pupil, who has his hair longer on top and shaved at the sides, decided to tie his hair up to keep it out of his eyes but was reportedly pulled aside and told it was not regulation within 40 minutes of arriving at school on Monday.His mother Kirsty Hague said the situation was a “joke” because...
