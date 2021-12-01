ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesville, WI

‘Winter Wishes’ effort brings sprit of giving to G-E-T High School

By Greg White
 5 days ago

GALESVILLE, Wis. (WKBT) — Local students are playing Santa to their classmates.

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School’s Link Crew is hosting its annual “Winter Wishes” effort.

Students can request something as small as a pack of gum up to a winter coat for themselves or someone else.

Students and community members can fulfill those wishes.

“We do it for the students to have an opportunity just to get the holiday cheer out there and bringing a little more of gift giving here to the school.”

Community members who want to participate can get to the trees during G-E-T home sporting events.

