ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath, NY

Operation Locking up Hunger to support Finger Lakes SPCA

By Brandon Kyc
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tuTwk_0dBdDwor00

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Village of Bath Police Department will be supporting the Finger Lakes SPCA this holiday season.

The Village of Bath Police Department will be accepting donations in a bin inside of 110 Liberty St. in Bath for the Operation Locking up Hunger campaign now until Jan. 4.

Chemung County student wins full SUNY/CUNY scholarship in NY “Vaccinate, Educate, Graduate” vaccine incentive program

On Jan. 4, they will be filling up the patrol truck and bringing the donations to the SPCA.

For anyone wishing to donate in other ways, they can visit the SPCA website and check out their wishlist for 2021 , anything on the list will be accepted.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Pet of the Week: Sage, Chemung County SPCA

(WETM) – This week’s Pet of the Week is Sage from the Chemung County SPCA. This seven-month-old was rescued and brought to the Chemung County SPCA earlier this year. She is a bit picky with her four-legged friends, but she may like other dogs. Sage prefers low-key dog friends, but she loves her human friends […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Holiday Happenings featuring Maj. John Stewart from Corning Salvation Army

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Corning Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign is in full swing, but the organization is hosting more donation drives to help neighbors in need. Major John Stewart told 18 News one of the most difficult donor drives is collecting holiday food for seniors. He says they prefer roast chicken rather than […]
CORNING, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bath, NY
County
Chemung County, NY
WETM 18 News

Coats needed for Elmira Salvation Army holiday donations

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – The Elmira Salvation Army’s annual Coats for Kids drive needs your help. Officials tell us they’re experiencing a lower turnout than expected. “Last year we had a pretty constant stream of coats being donated and coming in, so we were able to just distribute them [with a] fairly quick turn around. […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Events happening in the Twin Tiers, Dec. 4 & 5

(WETM) — Here is a look at some of the events happening in the Twin Tiers and the surrounding areas this weekend. “Sparkle” returns to Corning’s Gaffer District Sparkle will return for its 46th season to Corning’s Market Street and the Gaffer District this holiday season on Saturday, Dec. 4. The annual event includes horse-drawn […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Two-car accident in Elmira leads to alleged DWI arrest

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A two-car accident near Elmira College ends in a possible DWI arrest by police. The accident occurred around 2:40 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of College Ave. and W Washington Ave. involving a silver four-door car and a small red SUV. Our reporter spoke to the driver of the silver […]
ELMIRA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spca#Hunger#Weather#Cuny#Charity#The Finger Lakes Spca#Suny Cuny#Wetm Mytwintiers Com
WETM 18 News

New York State COVID update, December 3

Five cases of the omicron variant have been confirmed by the DOH. The Governor has said there is no cause for alarm, as we knew this variant was coming and we should expect to see more cases. DOH reminds New Yorkers to get vaccines and boosters while continuing to wear masks and social distancing
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WETM 18 News

Holiday Happenings featuring the Food Bank of the Southern Tier

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – The holiday season is a special time for giving and for spending time with family and friends. The Food Bank of the Southern Tier’s favorite mascot, Jingles the Selfless Elf, is back again this year. After many years of hosting our Selfless Elf 5k fundraising event, the organization shifted directions last […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
224K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy