The first Halo Infinite limited-time event is Fracture: Tenrai, and it comes with the return of a classic playlist. This new event features a free Samurai-themed battle pass, with a slew of cosmetics to unlock, along with the inclusion of Fiesta, a playlist that aims to mix things up over the next week. But what exactly is the Fiesta playlist and how does it tie to the Fracture: Tenrai event? How do you unlock the challenges tied to the event and what are some strategies for dominating the Fiesta playlist? Here, we’ll go through everything you need to know about the Halo Infinite Fiesta playlist.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO