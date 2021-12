Https://twitter.com/TEastNBA/status/1463576846419861506. The Lakers were without James in their last contest while he served a one-game suspension, and they could be without their top two players for Wednesday’s matchup vs. the Pacers. James is currently questionable with an abdominal injury, while Davis is questionable with an illness. Davis was able to play through the illness on Tuesday, while James recently missed around two weeks with his injury. However, he had played in two straight games before getting hit with the suspension.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO