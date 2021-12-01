ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

La Crosse city, county officials mull collaboration to buy Chamber of Commerce building to fight homelessness

By Tyler Job
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j8LDG_0dBdDPt000

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — The La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce building could have a new purpose, if a proposal county and city officials comes to pass.

The building is up for sale, with a price tag of more than $2 million, and the city and the county are proposing a collaboration that would hopefully end homelessness.

The Econo Lodge on La Crosse’s north side is helping keep homeless individuals warm for the winter.

But county board Chairwoman Monica Kruse says the hotel is just the short-term solution.

“It’s not in a good location,” Kruse said. “It’s way out there. It’s away from where people are.”

The county is renting rooms at the Econo Lodge.

The city also is pitching in some money to rent rooms at the motel, Kruse said, adding, “That’s not cheap.”

The county and city propose buying the Chamber building at 601 Seventh St. N., just off of La Crosse Street.

The property would not be just a winter rental but also would house county staff and other community services.

The city and county would pay to build transitional housing for the homeless on the same site.

“We’re trying to make sure that maybe a couple years from now, there are no more homeless because they’ve all found places to live,” Kruse said.

At a committee meeting Wednesday, officials said the city and the county would chip in to buy the property and pay for future construction using American Rescue Plan Act funds.

La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds said the county would own and operate the building.

“Makes it very clear to the community that this is a top priority for us, and will continue to be so for years to come,” Reynolds said.

The plans are in the early stages, and nothing is official, Kruse said.

“But in the long run, buying a property I think makes more sense than renting one,” Kruse said.

It’s a collaboration that Kruse says could help save money and end one of the Coulee Region’s biggest problems.

“It’s the right thing to do,” Kruse said. “But it’s also a fiscally smart thing to do, we feel.”

If the proposal comes to fruition, Kruse said she thinks Chamber staff would move into a smaller space somewhere else.

The city council and county board would need to approve the proposal to buy the building, Reynolds said.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now
CDC takes over La Crosse area COVID-19 genome sequencing after grant money runs out

Registration opens for La Crosse Marathon — set for May

La Crosse police investigating North Side shooting
UW-La Crosse offers former students $1,000 grants to return for spring semester

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

New campaign aims to attract people to move to La Crosse

LA CROSSE — The La Crosse Chamber of Commerce and the County Community Development Department have partnered to launch a Talent Attraction Campaign called Thrive in La Crosse to people to move to La Crosse for jobs. “You name the job in the industry, there’s the availability right now” said Neal Zygarlicke, the Chamber’s CEO. People will receive advertisements about...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Salvation Army of La Crosse county seeking return of gifts for Angel Giving Tree

LA CROSSE CO., Wis. (WKBT) – The Salvation Army’s Angel Giving Tree effort is coming to a close. The organization is asking community members that have picked up tags on the trees return the gits to the organization’s 8th Street office. About 500 families, including as many as 800 children, will get gifts and food baskets during the effort. COPYRIGHT...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse Public Education Foundation helps students with thousands in grants

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — The La Crosse Public Education Foundation released its latest round of grants Tuesday, including $49,143 to help students in La Crosse. Grants are funded based on creativity, ability to engage students and the total impact. That includes $11,028.54 for three projects at North Woods International School, including a new walking path. It’s an exciting day...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, Eau Claire movie theaters receive pandemic relief

WAUTOMA (WKBT) — Movie theaters in La Crosse and Eau Claire are among those that received pandemic relief grants, Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday. Marcus Cinemas of Wisconsin received $4.125 million, the Rivoli Theatre in La Crosse received $45,000 and the Eau Claire Theatre Group received $135,000. Evers announced Tuesday $14 million in grants to movie theaters, summer camps and...
LA CROSSE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
La Crosse, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
La Crosse, WI
Society
La Crosse, WI
Government
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

7 C’s coalition slates workshop in La Crosse to help health professionals connect with stories

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — The 7 C’s Health Initiative will host a Winter Storytelling Workshop to help folks who have great tales stored inside but don’t necessarily know how to craft and tell them. Terry Visger of Bluff Country Tale Spinners will open workshop. The workshop will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the La Crosse County...
LA CROSSE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Cdc
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Wisconsin Democrats speak with La Crosse’s black community during town hall meeting

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) -Members of the Wisconsin Democratic Party were in La Crosse tonight to have a conversation with the city’s black community. The town hall meeting at Concordia Ballroom was a way for Wisconsin politicians at local, state, and federal levels to hear more from black communities members and what they need. State Senator Brad Pfaff, Representative Jill...
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Street crews modify problematic street markings on revamped Jackson Street in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — Street crews worked Thursday to modify street markings at the Fourth Street and West Avenue intersections because the new lane configurations during the Jackson Street project weren’t working effectively, according to a Wisconsin Department of Transportation official. The resurfacing project from Third Street to 23rd Street on one of La Crosse’s busiest streets resulted in...
LA CROSSE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Ribbon cutting helps Viroqua celebrate new food pantry

VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) – A new food pantry is ready to help people in need in Vernon County. A ribbon cutting was held Thursday afternoon for The Living Faith Food Pantry’s new facility in Viroqua. The facility opened after a year of work allows for privacy as people register and provides more efficient storage. It’s not just those who are...
VIROQUA, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Nominations to open for Best of La Crosse County

LA CROSSE CO., Wis. (WKBT) —  You can begin nominating your favorite people and places in La Crosse County beginning Wednesday. There are hundreds of categories. The top five in each will advance to the voting round in February. Winners will be announced April 1. You’ll find all the details at BestOfLaCrosseCounty.com. Recent headlines on News 8 Now UW-La Crosse...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse bus passengers must wear masks through March 18 under federal TSA extension

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — The Metropolitan Transportation Utility in La Crosse has announced that bus passengers must wear masks at least through March 18. The requirement is in accord with the Transportation Security Administration’s extension of the face mask requirement for all transportation networks, including public transportation, through that day.
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse memorials face granite shipping shortages

LA CROSSE (Wisconsin) — Granite shipping delays are affecting the memorial industry. Blocks of granite are taking quite some time to arrive, slowing down the process of honoring a loved one. La Crosse Memorials is one of the businesses feeling the impact of the shortage. Small memorials that would typically take 6 weeks to ship are now taking upwards of...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
754
Followers
583
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy