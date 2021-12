Of the many issues that divide Americans today, few have inflamed passions more than abortion. This week, Supreme Court justices heard arguments regarding the 15-week abortion ban in Mississippi that could weaken or strike down Roe vs. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that gave Americans the right to the procedure. A decision in the case—Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health—is expected next year. And the stakes are high. On this week’s episode of Connect the Dots, host Lynda Lopez explores what the US might look like if Roe vs. Wade is overturned in discussion with Laurie Bertram Roberts (exec. Director, Mississippi Freedom Fund), Heidi Seick (chief empowerment officer and co-founder of Vote Pro-Choice) and Amy Gehrke (exec. director of Illinois Right to Life).

U.S. POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO