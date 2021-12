A few days ago, a report came out that suggested that Qualcomm will be changing the name of its flagship chipset. Now, ahead of the company's Snapdragon Summit event, which is scheduled to take place next week, Qualcomm has confirmed that the next generation of flagship chipset will be called "Snapdragon 8 Gen1." In addition, the company has also announced that it's separated the Qualcomm and Snapdragon brands.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 13 DAYS AGO