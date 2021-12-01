ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Rep. Issa Says San Diego-Area Man Who Went to Afghanistan to Save Wife Is Evacuated

By Elizabeth Ireland
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lfsos_0dBdDGBh00
Evacuees from Afghanistan board a flight from Germany to the United States. Defense Department photo

Rep. Darrell Issa announced Wednesday that an American citizen and San Diego-area resident is on his way home from Afghanistan.

“This one was personal. My team and I worked for months to ensure the safe return of Prince Wafa and his wife, and we were amazed by his courage and commitment,” said the Republican who represents East County. “His betrayal by President Biden and the almost limitless delays by this administration were needless and shameful.”

“He wasn’t the first American left behind and we are determined that he won’t be the last to come home,” Issa added.

Wafa is a small business owner of convenience stores in the San Diego area.

On Aug. 31, the U.S. military officially withdrew from Afghanistan, ending a 20-year conflict that started shortly after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The withdrawal was accompanied by sometimes frenzied efforts to evacuate U.S. allies, which led to criticism of the Biden administration.

Shortly afterward, Wafa went to Kabul where his wife had been waiting for her spousal visa paperwork to process. He then contacted Issa through the Afghanistan Evacuation Assistance portal on the congressman’s website.

“Prince Wafa’s story will not go unnoticed,” Issa said. “No American should have to go through what he endured, and this should also provide a lasting lesson: Today, we celebrate the return of a brave American. But there is much more work to do, and many more Americans to bring home.”

Officials for Issa’s office said they have helped evacuate more than 40 members of his congressional district from Afghanistan since the Taliban regained power.

In October, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a plan for Afghan refugee housing and resettlement.

Supporting a proposal by Supervisor Joel Anderson, the board also directed the county to work with Congress to utilize frozen Taliban assets to pay for Afghan refugee resettlement activities. The U.S. Treasury Department froze the majority of $9.5 billion in Afghanistan government assets.

According to Anderson’s office, an estimated 58,000 Afghans are expected to arrive in the United States, many of whom were forced to leave their homes without their possessions.

While the exact number of Afghans resettling in California is unknown, it is likely that they will settle in communities where they have friends and families, according to Anderson’s office.

While the county doesn’t have a direct role in determining how many Afghan refugees will resettle in the county, Anderson said it is critical to be ready — through its Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs — to handle the incoming refugees.

Board of Supervisors Chairman Nathan Fletcher, a Marine who was deployed to Iraq in 2004, said it was important for the U.S. government to keep its word to the Afghans who helped U.S. forces for 20 years.

He added that before they step on U.S. soil, Afghans are vetted by numerous U.S. intelligence and law enforcement agencies, and later screened again by U.S. Customs officials.

City News Service contributed to this article.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Washington Times

Afghanistan evacuation price tag rises by $7 billion

Members of Congress say they still can’t get clear answers about the U.S evacuation effort in Afghanistan, but they’re being asked to approve an additional $7 billion to manage the pipeline of people still coming and the tens of thousands of Afghans already here. House Democrats announced the $7 billion...
FOREIGN POLICY
AOL Corp

EXPLAINER: What happened to the Afghanistan evacuation?

FILE - In this photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, an Air Force aircrew, assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, prepares to receive soldiers, assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, to board a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in support of the final noncombatant evacuation operation missions at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on Aug. 30, 2021. The U.S. airlifted 124,000 people out of Kabul over about six weeks as the American-backed Afghan military and government fell to the Taliban. (Senior Airman Taylor Crul/U.S. Air Force via AP, File)
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
CBS News

WorldView: Whistleblower condemns U.K. evacuation of Afghanistan

According to a former diplomat, tens of thousands of Afghans were unable to access U.K. help following the fall of Kabul because of turmoil and confusion in the Foreign Office. Also, Canada is tapping into its strategic reserve of maple syrup. Ian Lee has this and other international stories making headlines for "CBSN AM."
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Fletcher
Person
Joel Anderson
Person
Darrell Issa
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Taliban attack Iranians at Iran-Afghanistan border, reports say

Iranian border guards clashed with Taliban forces along the Iran-Afghanistan border on Wednesday after the Taliban opened fire on Iranian farmers, according to reports. Local journalist Reza Khaasteh shared unverified video of the scene on Twitter, which appeared to show Iranian soldiers using heavy artillery to push back against the Taliban militants.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican#Americans#Taliban#Congress
thedrive

Trio Of Afghan Mi-17 Helicopters Quietly Arrive At The U.S. Air Force’s Boneyard

There is immense pressure to keep ex-Afghan Air Force aircraft out of the hands of the Taliban. Three Russian-made Mi-17 Hip helicopters that previously belonged to the now-defunct Afghan Air Force arrived at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona yesterday and are set to be placed in storage at the boneyard there. These aircraft appear to be from among those that Afghan pilots and other personnel used to escape to neighboring Uzbekistan as the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August. This is also the first concrete evidence that American authorities are taking custody of at least some of the ex-Afghan military aircraft now scattered around the world, the vast majority of which were originally purchased by the U.S. government.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Iraq
Washington Post

An angry rift between Trump and Bannon signals the far-right’s future

There may be no greater transgression in MAGA-land than refusing to engage in maximal corruption on Donald Trump’s behalf, which is why Trump has now endorsed former Sen. David Perdue, who is challenging Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. Trump has not...
POTUS
CBS DFW

‘I Just Couldn’t Sit Down And Do Nothing About It’ Says Retired ICE Agent Who Pushed For New Law After He And Partner Were Ambushed By Drug Cartel

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Senator John Cornyn came to Fort Worth Monday, Dec. 6 to recognize retired Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agent Victor Avila and pay tribute to his partner Jaime Zapata, who was killed while they were on assignment in Mexico on February 15, 2011. Cornyn presented a copy of the new law named the Jaime Zapata and Victor Avila Federal Officers and Employees Protection Act. During the ceremony, Avila said, “It’s a somber moment. It’s a bittersweet moment.” Sen. Cornyn said, “This is a day of solemn remembrance and honoring the service of people like Victor and Jaime.” While they were...
FORT WORTH, TX
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy