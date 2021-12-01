ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Tre Mann starting for Thunder on Wednesday in place of Josh Giddey (illness)

By Zack Bussiere
numberfire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma City Thunder point guard Tre Mann is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Thunder view it as a priority to get Tre Mann more playing time

Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault on Monday said the team is intentionally trying to get rookie Tre Mann additional playing time in the near future. Mann has spent time in the NBA G League this season with the OKC Blue as playing time has come at a premium with the Thunder. He has responded by averaging 15.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals in six appearances with the Blue.
NBA
FanSided

Tre Mann to earn his first start tonight vs Houston Rockets

The OKC Thunder head into December with their matchup against the Houston Rockets in downtown Oklahoma City at the Paycom Center. This begins a month full of home games for the holiday season in OKC. The Thunder will look to snap a six-game losing streak and earn their first win of the year against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday evening.
NBA
NBC Sports

Draymond's unique reaction to Grizzlies' historic win vs. OKC

The Oklahoma City Thunder had a night to forget on Thursday. The Memphis Grizzlies throttled the Thunder 152-79, a 73-point win that set a record for the largest margin of victory in NBA history. Warriors forward Draymond Green could not help but tweet about the result, and even said, perhaps...
NBA
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Resigns In ‘Stunning’ Move

A notable college football head coach walked away from his position on Tuesday afternoon. McNeese head coach Frank Wilson has resigned, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. It’s reportedly a “stunning” move to those within the program. There’s a reason Wilson’s leaving McNeese, though. According to multiple reports, he’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Giddey
Person
Tre Mann
numberfire.com

Anthony Davis (illness) starting for Lakers on Friday; Talen Horton-Tucker back to bench

Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Davis missed Wednesday's game due to a non-COVID illness, but he's been cleared to play Friday night. He'll also (obviously) return to the starting five, sending Talen Horton-Tucker back to a bench role.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Twitter goes crazy after Stephen Curry drops an unseen shot in Warriors vs Magic pre-game workout

Be it during the game or before it, Stephen Curry is known to make some of the most outrageous shots in the league. Being 22 3-pointers behind Ray Allen to overtaken him in the All-Time NBA Record, the 33-years-old Golden State Warriors marquee seems to be in the form of his life yet again as he taken the center stage before the start of Warriors vs Magic showdown.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Damian Lillard News

Damian Lillard has sent the NBA world into a frenzy on Monday morning. The Portland All-Star reportedly wants to play with Ben Simmons, per Shams Charania and Sam Amick. Portland discussed a trade with Philadelphia while former GM Neil Olshey was still with the team but the two sides couldn’t come to an agreement.
NBA
numberfire.com

Josh Richardson (illness) questionable for Celtics Wednesday

Boston Celtics guard/forward Josh Richardson is considered questionable to play Wednesday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Richardson is dealing with a non-COVID illness, and his status for Wednesday night's game is up in the air. Keep a close eye out for updates over the next 24 hours. Should Richardson sit, that could open up playing time for Romeo Langford and Brodric Thomas.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunder Point#The Houston Rockets#Fanduel
numberfire.com

Kings' Alex Len starting on Wednesday in place of injured Richaun Holmes (eye)

Sacramento Kings forward/center Alex Len is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Len will get the start on Wednesday with Richaun Holmes sidelined with an eye injury. The Kings implied team total of 111.25 points is the eighth-highest team total on Wednesday's main slate,...
NBA
numberfire.com

Josh Okogie (back) questionable for Timberwolves Wednesday night

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Josh Okogie is considered questionable to play Wednesday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Okogie continues to deal with his back injury, which has kept him sidelined since November 15. However, his injury designation implies he's nearing a return. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
NBA
numberfire.com

Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) ruled out Monday, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl to start

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) will not play in Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Gilgeous-Alexander will not be active after Oklahoma City's star guard suffered a recent ankle sprain. In a matchup against a Hawks' team playing with a 98.8 pace, expect Jeremiah Robinson-Earl to see more minutes on Monday night.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Celtics' Robert Williams (illness) questionable on Wednesday

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Williams was added to the injury report on Wednesday with a non-COVID illness and is now questionable to face the Nets. If he is available, our models expect him to play 29.6 minutes against Brooklyn.
NBA
bleachernation.com

Ayo Dosunmu is Making His Presence Felt Among the Rookie Class

The Chicago Bulls technically didn’t have a first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, but they might as well have ended up with one. Ayo Dosunmu was projected by many to go within the first 30 picks on July 29th. However, as players flew off the board, Dosunmu’s name remained. Considering he was fresh off three successful college seasons, the latest of which earned him a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament as well as the Bob Cousy Award for being the nation’s top point guard, the lack of interest was surprising. Sure, Dosunmu may not have been the highest-upside young prospect, but he felt like the kind of well-rounded player who could eventually help a contending team with his two-way talent. And, thus far, that’s precisely what he has been for a Bulls team that scooped him up with the No. 38 pick.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy