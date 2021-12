Texas cornerback Josh Thompson announced his intention to declare for the NFL draft on Saturday, as he plans to forgo his additional year of NCAA eligibility. “From the time I stepped on campus I felt the love from everyone at the University of Texas. Although I do have one more year of eligibility left, I sat and talked with my family and coaches about the best decision for me and my future,” Thompson said via a statement on Twitter.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO