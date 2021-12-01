‘Men Tell All’ Spoilers: Tayshia Adams Dishes On Split From Zac Clark

So I’m running a little bit behind this morning. Why? I don’t really know why to be honest. I had a bunch of stuff I wanted to talk about before we got to “Reader Emails” but I’ll probably push that back to tomorrow before the recap. Oh, I know what might have been some of the reason. I recorded two podcasts yesterday with two women on “12 Dates of Christmas” that premieres this Thursday on HBO Max. It’s a 9 episode season and they all drop on Thanksgiving. A great binge watch, and you’ll have a week to watch it before you hear from two of the main women involved this season. I had never watched season 1, but when they came to me about a collab, you know I only collab with companies whose shows I think my audience would be interested in. You will like “12 Dates of Christmas.” There’s some authenticity to it, the conversations are better, and there’s some good drama/twist that’ll keep you interested as well. I can’t believe I have to give this disclaimer, but, I do know some people out there in 2021 might be offended or take issue with the LGBTQ community. Well, I’m telling you right now, there’s a lot of LGBTQ representation on this show. There’s 3 leads, and two of them are gay. There’s Markelle, a gay man. And there’s Amanda Grace, who’s a lesbian. Danny is the heterosexual male, and all three of them date new people who are brought into the show throughout the episodes. All 9 episodes drop on Thanksgiving Day on HBO Max so check it out. I’ll be releasing teaser clips on my social media channels all week leading up to the premiere.

