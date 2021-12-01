ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Men Tell All’ Spoilers: Tayshia Adams Dishes On Split From Zac Clark

The Men Tell All with hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe is on the way. Michelle has made it to her hometowns and three men are remaining. Brandon Jones, Joe Coleman, and Nayte Olukoya. Fans got to meet their families and learn about Michelle a little bit more as her journey...

Tayshia Adams Shares Diagnosis Following ER Visit

Fans have been worried about fan-favorite Bachelorette Tayshia Adams this week. She ran the New York City Marathon on Sunday with Zac Clark and finished the 26.2 miles in less than five hours. Following the race, she said she was fine and recovering well. Thursday she found herself in the emergency room. Nobody knew what was going on but assumed it was from something related to the marathon. Saturday morning, Tayshia is clarifying what happened and fans may be surprised at what she had to say.
Elite Daily

Here's Why Tayshia & Zac Reportedly Broke Up

There’s a reason why Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark’s breakup hurts so much — because, according to sources, no one did anything wrong. There’s no person or situation to blame for the split. At the end of the day, Zayshia reportedly decided that they just weren’t right for each other. “[Adams and Clark] are a total mismatch,” a source claimed to People on Nov. 22. I’m already crying.
Tayshia Adams Hospitalized

“The Bachelorette” alum Tayshia Adams has been admitted to the hospital. On Thursday, Tayshia posted a video from her hospital bed. She captioned the Instagram Story pic, “Welp I've been here since 9:30 a.m. What a day.”. While Tayshia didn’t explain what caused her hospitalization, she did have an IV...
Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark End Engagement: What Went Wrong?

Another Bachelor Nation relationship has come to an end. Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark “couldn’t fully commit to each other,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They eventually realized it wasn’t going to work and their relationship ran its course,” the insider says, noting that the Bachelorette season 16 duo hadn’t “even started wedding planning” before pulling the plug on their relationship.
The Bachelorette episode 8 spoilers: Michelle Young’s Men Tell All!

As you prepare for The Bachelorette episode 8 on ABC, what can you expect to see? Well, for starters, Michelle Young’s guys could be speaking out!. The Men Tell All is an annual tradition for this show; it is stuffed full of drama every single year, mostly because you have people with an ax to grind. Some of them are heartbroken, whereas some other ones are interested in getting TV time or getting to be on Bachelor in Paradise down the road. We also had a number of divisive personalities throughout this season, and that includes recent boots like Chris S. and Martin. We’ll have to wait and see what sort of specific events happen during the special, but we feel already like things are going to off the rails a couple of times.
‘The Bachelorette’: Nayte Goes Off On Chris For Gossiping To Michelle About Him

A fight broke out between Nayte and Chris S. at the cocktail party on tonight’s episode of ‘The Bachelorette.’. Tensions rose between Chris Sutton and Nayte Olukoya on the Nov. 9 episode of The Bachelorette. It all started on a group date when Michelle expressed that she wasn’t feeling “seen” by a lot of the guys. Chris was on the losing team during the group date, so he wasn’t at the after party where Michelle shared her feelings. However, he heard about what went down, and decided to take it upon himself to address it at the cocktail party — in front of Michelle.
Tayshia Adams Gave Clues Things Were Bad With Zac Clark

Another Bachelor fan-favorite couple is over. Rumors were flying about Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark as they do often. However, this time it turned out to be facts. Their split was confirmed Monday. Now, looking back over the past week, fans can see small clues from Tayshia that indicated there may be trouble. Keep reading to find out more.
Wait, Did Peter Really Serve Will With A Lawsuit During The "Men Tell All"?

Just when you thought you’d seen it all on The Bachelorette, the Dec. 6 episode really turned up the heat. To kick off an evening of dramatic recaps and grown men arguing, viewers were treated with what might possibly be the strangest throwdown of the franchise thus far: someone possibly getting served with legal papers over defamation. If you’re wondering whether Peter Izzo actually sued Will Urena during The Bachelorette’s Dec. 6 “Men Tell All Episode,” you’re in good company. Elite Daily reached out to Peter, Will, and reps for ABC for comment on the bizarre moment, but didn’t hear back by time of publication. So, as viewers everywhere try to figure out what really went down, here’s what we know.
'Bachlorette's Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Break up 1 Year After Engagement

The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark have called it quits. On Monday, PEOPLE reported that Adams and Clark called off their engagement after a year. The two originally met on Season 16 of The Bachelorette, during which Adams replaced lead Clare Crawley midway through the season. A representative for...
“Reader Emails,” “12 Dates of Christmas,” & Tayshia and Zac Breakup

So I’m running a little bit behind this morning. Why? I don’t really know why to be honest. I had a bunch of stuff I wanted to talk about before we got to “Reader Emails” but I’ll probably push that back to tomorrow before the recap. Oh, I know what might have been some of the reason. I recorded two podcasts yesterday with two women on “12 Dates of Christmas” that premieres this Thursday on HBO Max. It’s a 9 episode season and they all drop on Thanksgiving. A great binge watch, and you’ll have a week to watch it before you hear from two of the main women involved this season. I had never watched season 1, but when they came to me about a collab, you know I only collab with companies whose shows I think my audience would be interested in. You will like “12 Dates of Christmas.” There’s some authenticity to it, the conversations are better, and there’s some good drama/twist that’ll keep you interested as well. I can’t believe I have to give this disclaimer, but, I do know some people out there in 2021 might be offended or take issue with the LGBTQ community. Well, I’m telling you right now, there’s a lot of LGBTQ representation on this show. There’s 3 leads, and two of them are gay. There’s Markelle, a gay man. And there’s Amanda Grace, who’s a lesbian. Danny is the heterosexual male, and all three of them date new people who are brought into the show throughout the episodes. All 9 episodes drop on Thanksgiving Day on HBO Max so check it out. I’ll be releasing teaser clips on my social media channels all week leading up to the premiere.
