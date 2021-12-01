ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spain's Minsait buys card processor in Chile

By Charles Newbery
latinfinance.com
 5 days ago

Minsait Payments, a Spanish payments processing firm, said Wednesday that it has signed a binding agreement to acquire Chilean rival Nexus...

www.latinfinance.com

