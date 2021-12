VALORANT players have found a way to launch Raze’s Boom Bot through the air by taking advantage of Astra’s Gravity Well and a well-placed Blast Pack. Astra is an excellent choice for players who want to lock down a site and control the tempo of an attack without putting themselves at risk. Astra can use her stars in several ways, including a Gravity Well that sucks all opponents into the center before detonating, leaving them vulnerable. But players have discovered a way to use Astra’s Gravity Well against her by turning it into a slingshot for Raze’s Boom Bot.

