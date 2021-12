Christine Brown made the decision to leave her spiritual marriage with Kody earlier this year. While the celeb was kind enough to give her fans a bit of insight into her choice, many were left with a lot of questions regarding events at the end of the relationship. Now, in the latest episode of Sister Wives, fans are really starting to get a more detailed look at how unhappy Christine was. In this latest emotion-packed episode, viewers will find out that at one point, Christine walks away from a conversation with Kody telling him and viewers that she felt ‘unsafe.’ Why was this sister-wife feeling threatened? Was her personal safety at risk being alone with Kody? Ready on to find out about the latest Sister Wives revelations.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO