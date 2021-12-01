ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Celsia issues local green bonds

By Hernán Goicochea
latinfinance.com
 5 days ago

Colombian power company Celsia said it sold COP140 billion ($35.3 million) worth of 12-year green bonds in the local market...

www.latinfinance.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Ford to retire $5 billion in high-interest debt, issue green bonds

Nov 4 (Reuters) - (This Nov. 4 story, corrects ninth paragraph to say that customers would be required to buy electric or hybrid vehicles) Ford Motor Co (F.N) said it plans to retire up to $5 billion in high-interest debt and tap into the fast-growing market for "green" bonds to help it finance new electric vehicles and expand credit to customers with lower scores.
ECONOMY
etftrends.com

With Demand Soaring, Get Answers on Green Bonds

The VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEArca: GRNB) turns five years old in March. Its 2017 debut likely put it ahead of its time as the first exchange traded fund dedicated to green bonds, but GRNB is having a moment, and it’s one that could be durable for some time.
ECONOMY
latinfinance.com

Pan American seeks to extend local bond maturity with swap

Pan American Energy (PAE), the second-largest oil producer in Argentina, said Wednesday that it plans to sell ARS4 billion ($39.6 million) in short-term notes in the local market, a deal that it has designed to also swap an existing bond that matures later this month for the new securities. PAE, a joint venture between British oil and gas company BP and Argentina's Bridas, will offer a minimum of ARS1.5 billion at an auction on Thursday and increase the issue amount based on demand, it said in a.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theedgemarkets.com

Prasarana to issue RM350m Islamic bonds in three tranches

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 2): Prasarana Malaysia Bhd will be issuing RM350 million of Islamic bonds under the murabahah principle in three tranches, according to the Bond Sukuk Information Exchange website. The three tranches will be issued on Friday (Dec 3, 2021), comprising a RM100 million tranche with a seven-year tenure...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Colombian#Medell N#Ibr#Ifc#The World Bank
latinfinance.com

La Tahona lines up local bond sale

Uruguayan real estate developer La Tahona Inversiones plans to sell up to $40 million in bonds in the local market, tapping what is expected to be ample demand two months after local retailer Ta-Ta broke the issuance record with a $100 million bond. La Tahona secured authorization for the sale from the central bank on Monday, according to a securities filing late that day. This will be the real estate firm's first bond sale in the local market since 2015, when it issued $20 million in 10-year bo.
MARKETS
latinfinance.com

Bladex issues bonds in Mexico

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, or Bladex, has issued MXN3 billion ($139 million) in three-year bonds in the Mexican market and it does not plan to sell more peso-denominated notes before the end of the year, a source involved in the deal told LatinFinance on Monday. "Bladex is a recurrent issuer in the Mexican capital markets. However, the timing of the next issuance will depend on the bank's asset growth in general and, more specifically, on the growth of its Mexican-peso loan book.
MARKETS
Financial Times

In charts: Green and sustainability bonds

The market for green bonds continues to grow, with sustainability-linked securities seeing the biggest leap in issuance this year, up from 2 per cent of the total in 2020 to 9 per cent now. By mid November, more than $80bn of these had been issued year-to-date, out of a forecast...
ECONOMY
OilPrice.com

Oil Nations Are Selling Billions In Green Bonds

Not too long ago, green investing was associated with a warm moral glow, but it wasn’t mainstream--not by a long shot. Increasing climate awareness, a growing shift in policy, and investors demanding socially and environmentally conscious options are transforming this, however, and while it still may not be mainstream, it’s working rather quickly toward megatrend status.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
World Bank
latinfinance.com

Icetex completes local bond sale

Colombia's state-run student loan agency Icetex sold COP150 billion ($37.7 million) worth of bonds in a two-part deal in the local market on Wednesday, according to information from the BVC stock exchange in Bogotá. Icetex priced COP64.6 billion in seven-year notes at the IPC consumer price index plus 3.98% and COP85.3 billion in two-year bonds at the IBR interbank lending rate plus 2.9%, according to the BVC. Total orders reached COP192 billion with Bancolombia and Credicorp as structuring agen.
MARKETS
latinfinance.com

Barragán to tap local bond market

Argentine power generation company CT Barragán said Tuesday that it will seek to raise up to $96 million in the sale of two series of three-year bonds in the local market. The company, a joint venture of the Argentine energy companies Pampa Energía and state-backed YPF, will offer the notes at auction on Wednesday, according to a securities filing. The company will offer an initial $10 million in notes denominated in UVA, a unit of account adjusted for inflation that now stands at ARS93.52. With.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

President issues first corporate bond

The bond is covenant lite with an interest rate of 1.24% annually and a term of two years. London-listed President Energy said on November 24 it had issued its first corporate bond worth $8.95mn to help fund capital expenditure at its operations next year. The bond was rated A by...
MARKETS
rand.org

More Than Green: Leveraging Green Bonds to Invest in Greater Climate Resilience

This is one in a series of commentaries on environmental finance and green bonds. The COP26 summit in Glasgow underscored the importance of climate resilience as a key policy goal around the world. As governments, businesses, and other entities look for capital to help meet their climate resilience goals, green bonds could represent an opportunity to attract and leverage new private finance and catalyze local markets to support public climate resilience initiatives. Simultaneously, investors have a growing interest in providing capital to fund green bonds, and demand for investing in green bonds has begun to surpass the available supply. Given this heightened interest from both issuers and investors, green bonds could emerge as one key source of capital to help facilitate the necessary energy, land, ecosystem, infrastructure, and industrial system transitions to build resilience in the face of climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
latinfinance.com

Smart Fit fixes to refinance debt in local bond market

Brazilian fitness center Smart Fit will sell at least BRL1.33 billion ($238 million) worth of debentures in the local market to refinance debt, although it could increase the size of the deal by 20% to meet demand, it said in securities filings on Friday. The company will use the proceeds to pay off debentures that it issued in April 2019 and also add to working capital, according to the filings. It expects to price the new seven-year debentures at the DI interbank lending rate plus 2.4%. Smar.
MARKETS
rand.org

The Growing Green Bond Market Could Plateau. How Can It Grow Further?

This is one in a series of commentaries on environmental finance and green bonds. Investors have a growing appetite for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) products like green bonds, which have positive societal impacts in addition to risk-adjusted financial returns. Sales of green bonds have grown rapidly over the past...
ENVIRONMENT
latinfinance.com

Pemex pitches bonds to fund buyback

Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex expects to issue new 10-year bonds as early as Tuesday to cover the buyback and exchange of outstanding notes that mature between 2024 and 2060, a source involved in the deal told LatinFinance. Pemex began calling investors on Monday with Bank of America, Citi, Goldman Sachs and HSBC as joint bookrunners on the potential bond sale, the source said. The company said in a press release on Monday that it plans to lower debt by exchanging outstanding notes due.
INDUSTRY
latinfinance.com

Grupo Argos passes up Nutresa offer

Colombian conglomerate Grupo Argos said it will not sell shares in local food processing company Grupo Nutresa as part of an unsolicited takeover attempt by Grupo Gilinski, according to a securities filing on Monday. Advised by JPMorgan and EY, Grupo Argos said Grupo Gilinski's proposal "considerably underestimates" Nutresa's worth and added that the offer of $7.71 per share "does not reflect a fair price." "The offer also ignores Grupo Nutresa's leadership in the Colombian market and its prese.
BUSINESS
latinfinance.com

Alsea sets benchmark in dollar bond debut

Mexican restaurant operator Alsea made its international bond market debut on Monday with $500 million worth of five-year notes to pay off short-term bank debt, sources involved in the deal told LatinFinance. "They could've issued $550 million but did only $500 million to not hurt the secondary markets," said Laszlo Lueska, a partner and portfolio manager at investment firm Octante Capital in São Paulo. Alsea priced the new bonds at par to yield 7.75% after it had set the initial price talk in t.
MARKETS
theedgemarkets.com

TNB issues RM3b worth of Islamic bonds

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 25): Utility giant Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) has issued a combined RM3 billion worth of Islamic bonds or sukuk across four tranches of Islamic Medium Term Notes (IMTNs) on Thursday. TNB’s four tranches of IMTNs, which have tenures of seven to 20 years, will pay annual profit...
WORLD
aithority.com

Flexential Completes $2.1 Billion Lnaugural Securitization Financing, The Largest-Ever Data Center And Green Bond ABS Issuance

Transaction is the First Under the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Green Finance Framework. Flexential, a leading provider of data center colocation, cloud and connectivity, completed the largest single asset-backed securities (ABS) issuance to date in the data center industry, including the largest-ever green data center ABS financing, to support rapid growth and development. The company issued the green notes under its new Green Finance Framework, which sets a new standard for green eligibility in the data center industry.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy