Turner Sports’ move to add Wayne Gretzky to their new NHL on TNT panel has been fascinating from a couple of perspectives. For one thing, Gretzky is maybe the most prominent personality in a North American sport to appear as a reasonably-regular commentator; there isn’t much dispute that he’s a top-five NHL player ever, and there’s a case he’s the greatest ever (but that particular debate’s beyond the purview of this piece), and players of that stature don’t usually wind up as regular analysts. (The closest North American comparison might be Magic Johnson, occasional ESPN analyst and someone who’s made some top-five ever rankings. But Gretzky’s status within his sport seems at least slightly ahead of Johnson.)

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO