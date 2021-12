Despite years of investing in better storage and analytics, many organizations, especially in government, still struggle to make use of their data. Too often, agencies have an abundance of “dark data” — data that is undiscovered, underutilized or otherwise untapped. Even if these organizations have fully embraced digitization, for example by converting all paper-based forms to electronic ones, one of the challenges for government agencies is that much of their valuable data is trapped in documents, such as contracts, invoices, policies and meeting minutes, and they have no effective way of getting it out and making use of it.

