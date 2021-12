Against the Kansas Jayhawks, the West Virginia Mountaineers have only ever won by fewer than a 14-point margin two times. WVU currently leads the series 9-1, including an indisputable seven-season win streak. This season though, there’s more on the line for head coach Neal Brown’s Mountaineer roster. Saturday’s game has to be a win if WVU wants to cap its season off with a bowl game berth. In the past though, the WVU-Kansas match-up hasn’t ever been a nail-biter.

