ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Southeast Notes: Suggs, Hawks, Okongwu, Miles Bridges, LaMelo

By Rory Maher
hoopsrumors.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 fifth overall pick Jalen Suggs suffered a fractured right thumb on Monday for the Magic, but surgery won’t be necessary to repair the injury, according to Dan Savage of OrlandoMagic.com. Savage writes that Suggs will be evaluated every two weeks to assess how much the bone has healed,...

www.hoopsrumors.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Orlando Magic lose Jalen Suggs to fractured thumb

Orlando Magic rookie Jalen Suggs fractured his right thumb during Monday night's 101-96 loss at the Philadelphia 76ers and will be out for an extended period, the team said. Suggs will travel back to Orlando, Florida, to get the thumb reevaluated before there's a clear timetable on his return, but he is expected to miss several weeks.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'I'm feeling confident': Jalen Suggs turning the corner for Magic

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs knew his struggles on offense would eventually turn around, and the rookie believes that is beginning to happen. Suggs has scored in double figures in four of his last five contests with the Magic, including a 17-point performance on Wednesday in a loss to the Charlotte Hornets. He has served as the primary ballhandler for the Magic with Cole Anthony out. He has mostly looked the part.
NBA
theScore

Magic rookie Suggs out indefinitely with broken thumb

Orlando Magic rookie guard Jalen Suggs will be sidelined for an extended period after fracturing his right thumb in the fourth quarter of Monday's road loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, the team announced. Suggs will head back to Orlando for further tests before the team determines a timetable for his...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miles Bridges
Person
Onyeka Okongwu
Person
Dan Savage
Person
Lamelo Ball
Person
Nate Mcmillan
Sporting News

How long is Jalen Suggs out? Latest injury updates on Magic rookie

Jalen Suggs, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, is set to miss an extended period of time. The Orlando Magic rookie suffered a fractured thumb on Monday night in a five-point loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. NBA League Pass: Sign up to unlock live games (7-day...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jalen Suggs to miss several weeks

Orlando Magic PR: 🚨 INJURY UPDATE: After further evaluation, @OrlandoMagic guard Jalen Suggs has suffered a fractured right thumb. Suggs will be out for an extended period of time. #MagicTogether. Adrian Wojnarowski: Suggs will travel back to Orlando to get fractured thumb reevaluated before a clear timetable on a return, but he’s expected to miss several weeks.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Twitter goes crazy after Stephen Curry drops an unseen shot in Warriors vs Magic pre-game workout

Be it during the game or before it, Stephen Curry is known to make some of the most outrageous shots in the league. Being 22 3-pointers behind Ray Allen to overtaken him in the All-Time NBA Record, the 33-years-old Golden State Warriors marquee seems to be in the form of his life yet again as he taken the center stage before the start of Warriors vs Magic showdown.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#Pacers#Okongwu#Magic#Orlandomagic Com#Spg#G League#Ringer
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Damian Lillard News

Damian Lillard has sent the NBA world into a frenzy on Monday morning. The Portland All-Star reportedly wants to play with Ben Simmons, per Shams Charania and Sam Amick. Portland discussed a trade with Philadelphia while former GM Neil Olshey was still with the team but the two sides couldn’t come to an agreement.
NBA
Yardbarker

Injury updates provided for Onyeka Okongwu and De’Andre Hunter

The Hawks have avoided the injury bug early on compared to last season, but they are still without two key pieces that will be critical to a potential championship run. Onyeka Okongwu, who really came on as a rookie during the playoffs last season, had offseason surgery on a torn labrum. His timetable has always pointed to a December return, and according to Travis Schlenk, that hasn’t changed. Schlenk says Okongwu will begin to practice and participate in G-League games to start December, hoping that he will return to the team by mid-December.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Injury Notes: Okongwu, Embiid, Raptors, Harris, B. Brown

Hawks big man Onyeka Okongwu played some 3-on-3 this week and “came out OK,” head coach Nate McMillan said on Tuesday (Twitter link via Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution). McMillan added that the Hawks will continue to be cautious with Okongwu and that there’s no set timeline for his return from shoulder surgery. Atlanta initially estimated a recovery period of about six months when Okongwu went under the knife in July.
NBA
The Big Lead

LaMelo Ball Bricked an Alley-Oop to Himself

LaMelo Ball is a remarkable young NBA player who has vastly exceeded expectations in his first two season. He plays a crowd-pleasing game but he's also impossibly skilled with an off-the-charts basketball IQ. He's single-handedly made the Charlotte Hornets relevant again. But none of that will cover for the embarrassment of what happened Wednesday night.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Miles Bridges’ dip in three-point shooting show just how well-rounded he’s become

If you haven’t heard about Miles Bridges‘ leap from “fine role player” to “probably the second-best player on a legit contender, in the Charlotte Hornets”, well, I would like to welcome you back from the rock you’ve been hanging out under. Bridges’ scoring improvement this season has rightfully garnered him a swath of national media attention, and his name is the first to come to mind for many in the–albeit, very early– Most Improved Player conversation.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Pacific Notes: LeBron, Barnes, Holmes, Klay, Bridges

The Lakers are still contemplating how often to use LeBron James at center this season, Harrison Faigen of SB Nation’s Silver Screen and Roll writes. Los Angeles has seen success with James at the five, albeit a short sample size, which could be an interesting development. “It’s something we talk...
NBA
fightinghawks.com

NOTES: Hawks Head East for TD Bank Classic

* Saturday's match-up will be the first of three for UND in the east coast before heading back to the Betty Englestad Sioux Center on Dec. 4. * This game marks the first time that UND has been part of the TD Bank Classic hosted by Vermont. * The TD...
BASKETBALL
hoopsrumors.com

Donovan Mitchell, DeMar DeRozan Named Players Of The Week

Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell and Bulls guard/forward DeMar DeRozan have been named the NBA’s Players of the Week for the Western Conference and Eastern Conference, respectively, the league announced today (Twitter link). Mitchell’s Jazz and DeRozan’s Bulls were both 3-0 during the week of Nov. 29 — Dec. 5. Mitchell...
NBA
bleachernation.com

Ayo Dosunmu is Making His Presence Felt Among the Rookie Class

The Chicago Bulls technically didn’t have a first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, but they might as well have ended up with one. Ayo Dosunmu was projected by many to go within the first 30 picks on July 29th. However, as players flew off the board, Dosunmu’s name remained. Considering he was fresh off three successful college seasons, the latest of which earned him a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament as well as the Bob Cousy Award for being the nation’s top point guard, the lack of interest was surprising. Sure, Dosunmu may not have been the highest-upside young prospect, but he felt like the kind of well-rounded player who could eventually help a contending team with his two-way talent. And, thus far, that’s precisely what he has been for a Bulls team that scooped him up with the No. 38 pick.
CHICAGO, IL
fightinghawks.com

NOTES: Hawks Visit Manhattan for Third Meeting with Wildcats

The University of North Dakota men's basketball team will visit Kansas State on Sunday. The Hawks and Wildcats will battle at 4 p.m. (CT) in Manhattan. Fans can watch all the action on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, as well as by tuning into Paul Ralston's call on the Home of Economy Radio Network (100.3 FM/740 AM).
GRAND FORKS, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy