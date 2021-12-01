ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, WV

Greenlight Dispensary coming soon to West Virginia

By Aynae Simmons
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I05Ek_0dBdAZtJ00

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVNS)– A new medical-grade marijuana dispensary is expanding east. Founded in Arkansas, Greenlight Dispensary is traveling to the Mountain State.

Stores are currently open in Arkansas and Missouri and plans are in motion for opening a store in Illinois. Stores in West Virginia will be located in Princeton, Beckley, Lewisburg, Logan and Stollings. The owner plans to turn the dispensary into a retail space for medical-grade cannabis. Director of Retail, Casey Efting, said he is excited for the move.

West Virginia’s first-ever medical marijuana dispensary opens in Morgantown

“We’re really looking forward to being able to come into a new area and make a positive impact. I’m really excited to be able to come in and offer jobs and train people up to do what I have found a passion for in my life,” Efting said.

The dispensary is in the planning phases, but Efting hopes to open the Lewisburg store sometime next year. In order to be eligible to purchase the medical-grade marijuana, a medical card is needed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 3

Related
WBOY 12 News

WV, 6 other states block Biden vaccine mandate for federal contractors

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Officials from West Virginia and six other states have stopped the Biden Administration’s proposed vaccine mandate for federal contractors. In November, the West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey joined six other states in filing a complaint against President Joe Biden and many federal agencies within the Administration in response to the COVID-19 […]
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Princeton, WV
Government
City
Stollings, WV
Princeton, WV
Sports
City
Morgantown, WV
State
Missouri State
City
Logan, WV
State
Illinois State
City
Beckley, WV
City
Princeton, WV
City
Lewisburg, WV
State
West Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
WBOY 12 News

WVU anonymous suicide letter: What students are saying

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University officials were on high alert Monday after they received an anonymous letter that described content related to suicide.   The letter had no specific threat to any person or group but included mention of an event at the Mountainair.  The university sent out a community notice to students and also told them in a tweet that if they feel uncomfortable being on campus Monday, they […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Dispensary#Medical Marijuana#Greenlight Dispensary#Retail
WBOY 12 News

Randolph County woman named probation officer of the year

ELKINS, W.Va. – Heidi A. Hawkins, Chief Probation Officer of the 20th Judicial Circuit in Randolph County, has been named West Virginia Probation Officer of the Year for 2021. A surprise ceremony on Thursday, where she was given the award in the circuit courtroom in the Randolph County Courthouse in Elkins. “I am very humbled […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
WBOY 12 News

WVU experts give tips to prevent forest fires this fall/winter season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Amidst a string of forest fires across West Virginia, WVU Extension Service experts Mark Lambert and Dave McGill have provided some tips for those who plan on participating in outdoor burning this time of year. With the decreased humidity of the fall and winter seasons, the debris that makes up the forest floor can become more flammable. So, […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
742K+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy