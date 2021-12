Telecom Argentina said it will seek to raise up to ARS14 billion ($138 million) in the local market to refinance debt and add to working capital from the sale of two series of bonds denominated in pesos and inflation-linked UVAs. The company will offer the notes at auction on Tuesday, it said in a securities filing. Telecom will offer ARS1.5 billion in each of the two notes and will increase the 18-month peso note to as much as ARS2 billion. The peso note will pay Badlar, a local reference rate.

BUSINESS ・ 21 HOURS AGO