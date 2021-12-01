ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
R.I. Labor Dept., ACLU Collide Over Facial Recognition

By Mark Reynolds, The Providence Journal
Cover picture for the article(TNS) — The Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training has no plans to use facial-recognition technology in any of its programs. The department's director, Matthew Weldon, made that statement Tuesday after civil-liberties advocates raised questions about the department's intentions, citing their inability to obtain documents from the agency....

