Cementos Argos, a subsidiary of Colombian conglomerate Grupo Argos, said it plans to carry out an initial public offering (IPO) in the US market in the second half of 2022, according to a securities filing. Medellín-based Cementos Argos has received board approval for an IPO, but it still has to register the transaction with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), it said in the filing on Monday. The US listing will help the company raise "the necessary resources" to fund its business.

BUSINESS ・ 21 HOURS AGO