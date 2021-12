The start of the Call of Duty Challengers season for competitive Vanguard has been delayed one week, the CDL announced today. The event has been pushed back from its original date of Dec. 3 to 4 to Dec. 11 to 12 to allow the Challengers season to “kick off after the release of Vanguard Season 1,” according to the Call of Duty League. Players who have already signed up for any of the Challengers Cups don’t need to sign up again.

