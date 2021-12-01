ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Dan Haar: State collects $1.7 million in first weeks of online gaming and sports bets

By Dan Haar
NewsTimes
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe numbers are in for the first month of online gambling and sports wagering in Connecticut, and it’s too soon to know how the industry is shaping up. Connecticut’s tax coffers gained a total of $1.7 million in the partial month of betting under the new system, on a total of...

www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

CBS Baltimore

Maryland’s Casinos Rake In Over $160 Million In November

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s casinos hauled in more than $160 million in revenue last month, a 23-percent increase over the revenues they generated last November, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission said Monday. Over $67 million of those revenues, or over 41 percent, were contributed to the state’s coffers, up nearly $13.5 million compared to the $53.7 million contributed to the state for the same time last year. The state’s casinos generated nearly $49 million for the Education Trust Fund, about $10 million more than the roughly $39 million contributed to the ETF in November 2020. The largest share of casino revenues came from MGM National Harbor, which had $67.9 in revenues, up more than $12 million (or 22.7 percent) over the same period last year. The next biggest share was from Live! Casino & hotel, which generated $58 million, a $13 million increase from last November’s total. Horseshoe Casino ($15.7 million), Hollywood Casino ($7 million), Ocean Downs Casino ($6.6 million) and Rocky Gap Casino ($4.9 million) combined to generate the remainder of casino revenues in November.
MARYLAND STATE
legalsportsreport.com

Is Mobile NY Sports Betting A Mad Dash To Launch First?

Technically, online NY sports betting is legal for this year’s NFL games on Thanksgiving. There are just no legal mobile books live to take the bets. Wednesday marked the publication of the rules for mobile New York sportsbooks in the state register. That means any of the nine temporarily licensed operators could go live if they have everything ready.
NFL

