ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Overnight Energy & Environment — Presented by ExxonMobil — Dems seek to preserve climate provisions

By Rachel Frazin
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago

Welcome to Wednesday’s Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the environment and beyond. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup.

Today we’re looking at the ongoing balancing act on the reconciliation package’s climate provisions, a suggestion by a Senate Democrat on what the White House can do and taking a deep dive on renewable energy tax credits in the bill.

For The Hill, we’re Rachel Frazin and Zack Budryk. Write to us with tips: rfrazin@thehill.com and zbudryk@thehill.com. Follow us on Twitter: @RachelFrazin and @BudrykZack.

Let’s jump in.

Senators work to keep climate priorities in bill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rnf8U_0dBd9J0f00

Democrats are clamoring to keep their climate priorities in the spending bill passed by the House as Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) pushes for adjustments.

Democratic senators on Wednesday said a fee on methane emissions and a tax credit for union-built electric vehicles are among the provisions that are still being negotiated. Both are in the House-passed bill.

How do they feel about it? “I feel like we’re in a good spot. There are two or three policies we’re having to work out, so we’ll see,” Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) told reporters when asked about the chances that the legislation would be significantly changed.

Manchin and centrists in the House already used their clout to cut back at some of the climate provisions prized by progressives. While additional changes are likely, their size and scope are not entirely clear.

And how are the negotiations going? Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.), who chairs the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, said he has been in “very constructive” discussions with Manchin about the methane program.

“He shared with us the concerns that they have with the original methane fee and we have taken their very constructive comments,” Carper said. Carper said Manchin and House moderates from Texas have raised concerns about the provision, but he said they were not as concerned after the program was adjusted to also include financing to help companies to stop emitting methane before they are hit with a fine.

Democrats have modified their proposal charging drillers for excess emissions of methane — a potent greenhouse gas that’s a major contributor to climate change — to also include incentives to help companies cut down on releases of the gas.

Read more about the ongoing process here.

Coons: Set fee for carbon-intensive products

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WLci6_0dBd9J0f00

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) expressed confidence to reporters Wednesday that the White House could impose a border tax on carbon-intensive products even if Coons is not successful in adding it to the Democratic reconciliation package.

“I think so,” Coons told press when asked whether the Biden administration could impose a so-called border carbon adjustment on its own. The Delaware Democrat had earlier said he believed such a tax would work best when passed legislatively alongside a carbon fee.

Could they do more? As to whether the Biden administration could “impose an additional price on carbon, I don't see that mechanism right now,” Coons said.

“But in a series of recent meetings with Canadian leadership, with German leadership, with EU leadership, I've discussed the urgency, the importance of a border carbon adjustment system, or approach that would bring together at least those countries,” Coons added.

The Delaware senator, considered one of the Senate’s climate hawks, made the remarks Wednesday following a press conference in which he and several other Democratic senators called for the social spending package’s climate provisions to be preserved.

The state of play: Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who is a key vote on the package, has repeatedly objected to energy and environmental aspects of the bill, including the Clean Electricity Payment Program, which would have implemented financial incentives for electric utilities to transition to renewable energy.

The program was confirmed to be removed from the Senate package this fall. The West Virginia Democrat has also expressed reservations about provisions such as a methane fee and a tax credit for electric vehicle manufacturers that use union labor.

Read more about Coons’ remarks here.

A MESSAGE FROM EXXONMOBIL

Carbon capture and storage. One way we’re helping reduce emissions.

Industry and power generation account for nearly two-thirds of global CO2 emissions. At ExxonMobil, we're collaborating on some of the world's largest carbon capture and storage projects to help reduce industrial emissions at scale.

Dems push tax credits to bolster clean energy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bBrY1_0dBd9J0f00

Industry groups and experts see Democrats’ proposed clean energy tax credits as a major boost for expanding alternative energy deployment and tackling climate change, underscoring the high stakes as the party seeks to advance the measures.

Modeling has shown that the effects of the credits included in the Build Back Better package could as much as double the current record rate of renewable deployment and cut significant emissions from the U.S. electric sector.

The legislation, the core of President Biden 's domestic agenda, contains a number of tax credits expected to benefit energy sources including solar, wind and nuclear and bolster technologies like storage, transmission and carbon capture.

How would it work? Under the bill, renewables like wind and solar would be able to use either a tax credit that gives them money based on how much power they produce or a tax credit that allows companies to deduct as much as 30 percent of their investment.

Both the production tax credit (PTC) and the investment tax credit (ITC) would last through 2031. These credits are currently already in existence, but the legislation would extend them and bring the ITC up from its current 26 percent cap.

Under the legislation, people using these credits would also be able to receive tax benefits as a direct payment — instead of through more complicated mechanisms.

Suzanne Leta, head of policy and strategy at the solar energy firm SunPower, said the expansion of the solar investment tax credit was among the legislation's “most impactful” climate provisions.

Currently, she noted, the tax credit is only available for deployed solar energy, but provisions in the reconciliation package would expand it to microgrids and standalone battery storage.

Read more about the proposed tax credits here.

OIL GROUPS LOOK TO MANCHIN FOR SPENDING BILL CHANGES

Oil and gas trade groups publicly appealed to Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Wednesday to help them nix several provisions in Democrats' climate and social spending bill.

In a letter addressed to Manchin that was shared with reporters, eight groups expressed opposition to provisions.

The measures they took aim at include those that: increase fees for public lands drilling, ban drilling in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico, and the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans and add fees for abandoned oil and gas wells on public lands.

The groups signing the letter are: the American Petroleum Institute, National Ocean Industries Association, American Exploration and Production Council, Energy Workforce and Technology Council, International Association of Geophysical Contractors, Independent Petroleum Association of America, Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association and US Oil and Gas Association.

"It is our hope that as this bill is considered by the Senate, these punitive provisions are removed," said the letter to Manchin, who is both a key swing vote and the chair of the chamber's Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

ON TAP FOR TOMORROW

  • The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee will hold a legislative hearing to consider nine bills
  • The House Oversight Committee will hold a markup hearing to consider H.R. 5477, the Federal Agency Climate Planning, Resilience, and Enhanced Preparedness (PREP) Act.

A MESSAGE FROM EXXONMOBIL

WHAT WE’RE READING

ICYMI

And finally, something offbeat and off-beat: Can’t go wrong with a classic.

That’s it for today, thanks for reading. Check out The Hill’s energy & environment page for the latest news and coverage. We’ll see you tomorrow.

Comments / 0

Related
eenews.net

How Dems’ climate plan may transform coal in rural America

The budget reconciliation package that passed the House this month is targeting one of the most fossil fuel-heavy parts of the electricity sector: coal plants in rural America. The $1.7 trillion "Build Back Better Act" tackles challenges facing the nation’s rural electric cooperatives, which generally have been slower to transition...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Texas State
State
Maine State
State
Oregon State
Virginia Mercury

Virginia reaps $228 million in first year of carbon market participation

Virginia took in $227.6 million for flood protection and low-income energy efficiency programs during its first year of participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a carbon cap-and-invest market involving 10 other Mid-Atlantic and New England states. Results from RGGI’s last quarterly auction of 2021 published Friday morning show the largest chunk of carbon change […] The post Virginia reaps $228 million in first year of carbon market participation appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
AFP

Texas bears brunt of US plastic pollution

Former shrimper Diane Wilson watches in disgust as a Taiwan-owned factory in Texas spews millions of plastic pellets into the Matagorda Bay. In particular she is battling white pellets, called nurdles, that factories near the coast release by the millions.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Biden blames soaring gas prices on Big Oil as he keeps up his war on fossil fuels

President Biden is the kind of man who deliberately would steer his car into a ditch, crawl from the wreckage, and then probe the ditch for criminal conduct. Such nonsense mirrors Biden’s recent instructions to the Federal Trade Commission to indulge his fanciful conspiracy theory: the U.S. petroleum industry's plots and plans have fueled vertiginous rises in energy prices. Citing "mounting evidence of anti-consumer behavior by oil-and-gas companies," Biden told the FTC to "bring all of the Commission’s tools to bear if you uncover any wrongdoing."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

Banning US oil exports would be a 'gift to OPEC and Putin,' Big Oil CEO says

New York (CNN Business) — President Joe Biden has already launched the biggest intervention into energy markets in a decade. Big Oil is nervous he's not nearly done yet. For weeks, Democrats have been calling for Biden to go even further than releasing strategic oil reserves by banning US oil companies from shipping oil overseas. Despite pressure from lawmakers in his party, Biden has so far refrained from taking the more extreme step of banning oil exports. A spokesperson from the White House declined to comment.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Carper
Person
Chris Coons
Person
Joe Manchin
eenews.net

Dems lean into extreme weather to sell climate package

On Sept. 2, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) stood in New York City with top state and local officials amid the wreckage of Hurricane Ida. The storm’s remnants had just swept through the region earlier that month, killing dozens. "Woe is us if we don’t recognize these changes are...
ENVIRONMENT
FOXBusiness

Reconciliation bill: Transportation secretaries from rural states raise alarm over green energy provision

Five transportation secretaries from rural states are raising an alarm over a green-energy provision in Democrats' reconciliation bill. Transportation secretaries from Wyoming, Idaho, North Dakota, South Dakota and Montana say in a letter obtained by Fox News to the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee that one provision of the bill gives the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) too much power. The letter says Section 110002(a) would give the FHWA the authority to impose general "consequences" on state highway programs if states do not reduce greenhouse gas emissions over a 10-year period.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exxonmobil#Energy Resources#Renewable Energy Industry#Dems#Senate#The White House#Twitter#Democrats#Democratic
eenews.net

Manchin seeks more energy, climate tweaks to reconciliation

Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chair Joe Manchin said he is negotiating “adjustments” to the energy and climate provisions of his party’s $1.7 trillion social spending bill, in what could be part of a larger suite of changes to the legislation as it moves through the Senate. Legislative action on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Saipan Tribune

Angelo Villagomez joins CAP’s Energy and Environment Department

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The Center for American Progress announced yesterday that Angelo Villagomez has joined the Energy and Environment Department as a senior fellow. At CAP, Villagomez will provide expertise in Indigenous-led conservation efforts and ocean conservation. Villagomez comes to the organization from The Pew Charitable Trusts, where he served as campaigns...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Island Packet Online

Packet receives grant to bolster coverage of climate change, environment across SC

The Island Packet, in collaboration with McClatchy properties across South Carolina, will add a full-time climate change and environment reporter starting in early 2022, thanks to a grant from The Energy Foundation. The Energy Foundation is a private nonprofit foundation supporting education and analysis to promote nonpartisan policy solutions that advance renewable energy and energy efficiency.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
commonwealthmagazine.org

‘Build Back Better’ must preserve housing provisions

BUYING A HOME in Mattapan is hard. Prices are high and inventory is low. The same is true throughout the greater Boston area. And if you are a person of color, the numbers are stacked against you. Homeownership rates for white households in Massachusetts approach 70 percent while just 35 percent of Black, Latinx, and Asian residents own a home.
BOSTON, MA
TheConversationAU

Who's the unsung architect behind Labor's climate plans? A retiring Coalition minister

The architect of the ingenious mechanism at the heart of Labor’s plan to sharply cut carbon emissions is about to leave the parliament. Throughout the pandemic, Greg Hunt has been best known as Australia’s health minister. But before that, when the Coalition was swept to office in 2013, he became Tony Abbott’s environment minister, charged with destroying Labor’s carbon tax. (I’m calling it a “carbon tax” here to distinguish it from the mechanism Greg Hunt quietly slipped in to replace it, and also because the Bureau of Statistics decided it was a tax when it recorded it as a tax in the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Hill

The Hill

404K+
Followers
48K+
Post
295M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy