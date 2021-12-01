Superman: The Animated Podcast 47 — STAS – S03E05 – Little Big Head Man

This article was first published in the March 2021 issue of SFX – republished online to mark the release of Superman & Lois on iPlayer. Absolutely no superhero can match the impact of Superman. Created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the Man of Steel first appeared in 1938's Action Comics #1 and subsequently ushered in the superhero genre. Over the decades, this pop culture icon became a symbol of hope and justice. His image and S-shield proved to be merchandise gold too, gracing lunchboxes, bedsheets, apparel, mugs, action figures, coloring books, and much more.
