Superman: The Animated Podcast 47 — STAS – S03E05 – Little Big Head Man

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin performed a rendition of the Clash’s “Train in Vain” for the seventh night of the pair’s Hanukkah Sessions 2021. The duo went down the family tree for their latest cover celebrating Jewish artists for the Festival of Lights, with the Foo Fighters frontman noting that “Michael Geoffrey Jones, born to Russian Jewish mother Renee Zagansky, would come to be known as punk rock legend Mick Jones, co-founder of The Clash. It’s London Calling Jerusalem as we take a ‘Train In Vain.’” While the rocker and the producer have delivered playful cover versions during previous nights of the...

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO