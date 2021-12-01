ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Crews rescue workers after scaffold breaks at South Florida condo

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bzCtw_0dBd8GKH00
Rescued: Firefighters rescued two men who were suspended by their harnesses when a scaffold partially broke outside a condominium. (Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. — Two men working at a South Florida condominium were rescued Wednesday after the scaffold they were on partially broke, leaving them suspended by their harnesses about 70 feet above the ground, authorities said.

The workers were on the east side of the Hemispheres Condominium in Hallandale Beach when a cable that supported their scaffold broke while they were near the sixth floor, Broward County Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue Chief Michael Kane told the Sun-Sentinel.

The scaffold, which broke about 3 p.m. EST, was left hanging at an angle, the newspaper reported.

A board member of the condominium’s homeowners association told WSVN that the men were doing restoration work on the building that is part of a multimillion-dollar project.

Fire rescue crews spent nearly an hour trying to decide whether they should raise a ladder truck with a bucket or lower rescuers to them from the roof, the Sun-Sentinel reported. The men were unable to move without the working scaffold, Kane told the newspaper.

A Broward County firefighter was able to rappel down from the roof to rescue one of the workers at 4:20 p.m. EST, according to WSVN. The second worker was rescued via a ladder truck 10 minutes later, the television station reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Landscaper sent to prison after fire at neighbor’s York County home

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina landscaper who burned down a neighbor’s home after threatening him for money has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. The Herald reports that Jacob Lee Cabasal, 43, pleaded guilty in York County court to two counts of second-degree arson and harassment before South Carolina Circuit Judge Dan Hall handed down the sentence.
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD investigating deadly crash in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Police are investigating a deadly crash that had a busy road blocked for hours late Monday in south Charlotte. The wreck happened around 10:30 p.m. along Pineville-Matthews Road near Windswept Drive. [ ALSO READ: Deadly police investigation spans 2 scenes in north Charlotte ]. MEDIC said one person...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hallandale Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
Broward County, FL
Accidents
County
Broward County, FL
City
Hallandale Beach, FL
Broward County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Hallandale Beach, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WSOC Charlotte

51-year-old man dies in Albemarle wreck, police say

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — A 51-year-old man died in a wreck Monday morning in Albemarle, police said. [3 charged in deadly Albemarle drive-by shooting from 2018, police say]. The collision at Highway 52 and West Main Street involved a 2020 Jeep Wrangler driven by Mitchell L. Morton and a 2013 Honda Odyssey.
ALBEMARLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Police investigating shooting in downtown Salisbury

SALIBURY, N.C. — The Salisbury Police Department is investigating a shooting Tuesday morning along West Horah Street in downtown, not far from the VA hospital. The police department has not released any other details about the shooting but was telling people to avoid the area. [ ALSO READ: Deadly police...
SALISBURY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Rescue#The Scaffold#Accident#Broward County Sheriff#The Sun Sentinel#Sunsentinel#Wsvn#Cox Media Group
WSOC Charlotte

Amber Alert issued for abducted 1-year-old North Carolina girl

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in North Carolina issued an Amber Alert as they search for an abducted 1-year-old child. Police are searching for Ava Lee Pierce, who they said was reportedly abducted by her mother, 34-year-old Roxanne Michelle Parson, during a visit on Dec. 1. Authorities said Parson’s parental...
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
67K+
Followers
74K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy