Wichita Falls, TX

Santa gives out stuffed animals to Camp Fire kids

By Curtis Jackson, Olivia Taggart
 5 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — It was all smiles at Harrell Park Wednesday evening as the Camp Fire kids were paid a visit by a very familiar face around this time of year.

Santa Claus himself teamed up with PetSmart and the Department of Public Safety to hand out 400 stuffed animals to the boys and girls of Camp Fire North Texas .

Camp Fire's After School Program to keep improving after generous donation

The stuffed animals were bought using donations received through PetSmart customers.

Santa said he received word that these kids have been good this year and was excited to see their faces light up.

“It’s for the kids, and I love to see the smiles on the kids’ faces,” Santa said. “It’s the most precious thing you’ve ever seen.”

Santa said he’s not done yet.

Booker T. Washington annual garage sale to support student programs and teachers

He still has roughly 900 stuffed animals that he will be delivering next week.

In all, nearly 2,000 animals were purchased to give out.

