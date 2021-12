A patio is a place in your garden that serves as an ambient space for dining, socialising, and relieving stress due to an exhausting work routine. Striking a balance between the design and functionality is key when you are considering designing a patio. Furthermore, finding the right spot for the patio is necessary so that the area gets adequate sunlight and should not be built far from the house. In this concise guide, we will discuss the things you have to keep in mind when designing a patio that would ultimately help serve the intended function.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 14 DAYS AGO