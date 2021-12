Seattle Mariners fans have clamored throughout the offseason for an upgrade at catcher, but it doesn’t appear their wish will be granted. The Mariners relied primarily on veteran Tom Murphy and rookie Cal Raleigh behind the plate in 2021, with a dash of Luis Torrens, and the trio caused significant frustration for fans. Murphy posted a .202/.304/.350 slash line while seemingly unable to make a single tag play at home, Raleigh struggled to the tune of a 48 OPS+ (where 100 is league average), and Torrens’s defensive performance at catcher was one of the worst in recent Mariners memory.

