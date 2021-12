MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Biden administration is implementing new travel rules to help combat the spread of the omicron variant, which is just now starting to take hold in the states. Beginning Monday, all travelers flying into the U.S. will have one more thing to do before boarding their flights. Everyone aged 2 and up will need a negative COVID test at least 24 hours prior to takeoff. Previously, you had 72 hours to get tested. The rules cover vaccinated and unvaccinated passengers, and they also apply to U.S. citizens as well as foreign visitors. So far, there have been zero deaths reported as...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO