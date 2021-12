IPhone users will need to keep their driver’s license in their wallet or purse a little longer than expected, with Apple quietly confirming that its iOS 15 ID cards feature has been delayed. Announced as part of the newest iPhone and Apple Watch software, the feature will add a digital version of a driver’s license or state ID to the Apple Wallet, for use when traveling or other times when proof of ID is required.

