Politics

N.Korea's Kim warns of 'very giant struggle' next year to boost economy

By Hyonhee Shin
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
SEOUL, Dec 2 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said the country must be prepared for a "very giant struggle" next year to continue to make progress in areas including defence, agriculture and construction, state media reported on Thursday.

Kim made the remarks on Wednesday at a meeting of the central committee of the ruling Worker's Party's politburo, which decided to hold a plenary meeting of the committee next month.

Kim said that while the country still faces economic difficulties, the party has had success in pushing to meet policy targets and implementing the five-year economic plan he unveiled early this year, the official KCNA news agency said.

"It is very encouraging that the positive changes were made in the overall state affairs including politics, economy, culture, and national defence as evidenced by the stable management of the state economy and big successes made in the agricultural and construction sectors," Kim said.

"Next year will be an important one as we should wage a very giant struggle as much as we did this year," he said.

Kim has sought to boost the economy and power supply with his plan, but U.N. agencies have said food and electricity shortages remain, exacerbated by sanctions imposed over North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes, the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters.

North Korea has not confirmed any coronavirus cases, but has closed borders and imposed domestic travel restrictions and other measures, apparently to control or prevent an outbreak.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

Comments / 27

Richard Louis
3d ago

If Kim wasn't such a coward he would let his people rule their country. He is only in power because of threats of violence & murder against anyone who might apposed him. 2 bullets is all it would take to change N. Korea's history. 1 for Kim & 1 for his sister.

Reply
4
LagrangePoint
4d ago

Cut back on your daily mukbang meals of lobster, crab, and prime steaks and feed half your country's people .

Reply
7
Tallman79
4d ago

God I pray you lift up president Kim and help him to make the decisions that are right for his people according to your word and your wisdom bless him with your self control burden his heart to confess his sins and turn away. Remind him of your love for him. Remind him Jesus loves him. He is not a lost cause. Help Kim. To rule his kingdom with a firm hand!. Burden his heart to receive Jesus christ to be his lord and savior. Burden his heart to allow the public and open worship of you God and Jesus in All providences. Help him God in Jesus name I pray amen.

Reply(2)
4
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#N Korea#North Korean#The Central Committee#Worker S Party#Kcna News Agency#U N
Reuters

N.Korea's Kim calls for 'absolutely loyal' military officers

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the country’s military education system must redouble efforts to turn out officers who “remain absolutely loyal” to the country’s ruling party, state media reported on Tuesday. Kim made the remarks at the Eighth Conference of Military Educationists of the Korean...
MILITARY
