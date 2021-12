Marques Cormier with Foundation 99 joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about the nonprofit, what they do and how you can make a difference on Giving Tuesday. “Giving Tuesday may sneak up on you this year. It’s happening on November 30 instead of December. If you are looking to give back to your community, Foundation 99 is looking for the community’s help to expand financial services to the 99%.”

AUSTIN, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO