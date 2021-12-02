ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Man charged after recording women in Wrentham mall bathrooms allowed to stay far away from MA

By Bob Ward, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IT3o9_0dBd3jYB00

WRENTHAM, Mass. — 23-year-old Jacob Guerrero, the man charged after recording women in bathroom stalls while dressed as a woman at the Wrentham Premium Outlet this year, is now living in California despite a court order not to leave Massachusetts.

Boston 25 News has obtained court records revealing that Guerrero was ordered not to leave the state if he posted $25,000 bail set at his arraignment by Wrentham District Court Judge Thomas Finigan.

However, after his family posted bail, Guerrero almost immediately defied the conditions of his bail and moved to California. In November, after Guerrero left the state, Guerrero’s attorney petitioned Judge Finigan to modify Guerrero’s bail condition to allow him to stay out of Massachusetts.

In an affidavit, Guerrero wrote of the bail condition not to leave Massachusetts: “If the Court said this aloud, I did not hear it, nor did I hear the Clerk say it when entering the order.”

PREVIOUS: Police: 23-year-old Amazon driver accused of recording women, girls in Wrentham Outlets bathroom

Court records from Guerrero’s October arraignment clearly reveal Guerrero’s pretrial condition of release, and the court clerk’s handwritten notes indicate Guerrero could not leave Massachusetts. However, because of court COVID-19 no contact protocols, Jacob Guerrero never signed his paperwork. At the November hearing, a Norfolk County prosecutor urged Judge Finigan to order Guerrero’s return to Massachusetts, but court records reveal, over the commonwealth’s objection, Judge Finigan allowed Guerrero to stay in California.

There was no sanction for Guerrero for violating his bail restriction when he first left Massachusetts.

“I’ve been doing this for a very long time. I’ve never seen a case like this,” Boston attorney and victim’s advocate Wendy Murphy said.

Murphy is concerned that Jacob Guerrero is facing serious charges and is now allowed to remain 3,000 miles away from Massachusetts.

“Why would a judge believe a guy like this when everyone else knows that condition was imposed on him and he’s the only one claiming he didn’t know? Makes no sense,” Murphy said. “A court’s order is a court order, whether its verbal, in writing, you can’t leave the state. And this argument, this super technical argument that ‘I didn’t sign the paperwork’ is absolutely irrelevant and, in my view, disrespectful of the court.”

Guerrero’s attorney did not want to comment on the case. According to court records, Guerrero is ordered to have no unsupervised contact with anyone under 18.

He is due back in Wrentham District Court for a hearing in February, however, he can call in over a telephone, he can stay in California and is not required to attend.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 16

Gregory Christian
4d ago

Our justice system is failing the citizens. People need to start public policing and eliminate these people on the streets , by any means

Reply(3)
3
Julia Tripp
4d ago

cause they really dont care about the safety and rights of women

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

73-year-old Wellesley woman killed by sheep at Bolton farm

BOLTON, Mass. — A longtime female volunteer was killed by a sheep at a farm in Bolton on Saturday, police say. The Bolton Police Department confirmed to Boston 25 News police received reports at approximately 9:02 a.m. about a 73-year-old female volunteer injured by livestock at the Cultivate Care Farms at 401 Main Street, in Bolton.
BOLTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

2 juvenile passengers dead, driver hospitalized after rollover crash in Littleton, NH

LITTLETON, N.H. — Two juvenile girls are dead, and the male driver is hospitalized following a rollover crash on I-93 northbound in Littleton, New Hampshire. The New Hampshire State Police confirmed to Boston 25 News troopers were first alerted to the crash at approximately 6:40 p.m. Sunday, just south of Exit 44 on I-93 northbound in Littleton, N.H.
LITTLETON, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Wrentham, MA
Crime & Safety
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
City
Wrentham, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Lawyer: Artist didn't know Michigan parents stayed in studio

A Detroit-area artist whose studio was where the parents of the Oxford High School student charged in a deadly shooting were found by police is cooperating with authorities and didn’t know the couple had stayed overnight, his attorney said Sunday. James and Jennifer Crumbley, who face involuntary manslaughter counts, were...
OXFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
65K+
Followers
78K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy