Holly Willoughby opened up about giving birth to her three children, Harry, Belle and Chester, in a very candid confession on Monday's episode of This Morning. While chatting to a mum-to-be who was set to welcome her first child over Christmas, Holly said: "That's so exciting. Can I just say, really enjoy it! I know when it's your first you're always quite nervous about what it's going to be like and if it's all going to be okay, but I loved all three of my labours."

