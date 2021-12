DENVER, Colorado – River North Brewery’s Decennial series is known for the complexity, uniqueness and robust beer styles that make up this four-part series. The four beers have been a mainstay for the brewery for years now, when the series was first released with God Complex, Shadowman, Father Time and The Last Guardian. Every odd year, the Decennial series is barrel-aged and released as the Vicennial series, which released in early November of this year as the third time brewing the barrel-aged series. This year, River North Brewery is releasing a fifth in the non-barrel aged series: The Dark Sorceress.

DRINKS ・ 6 HOURS AGO