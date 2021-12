LAKE FOREST, Ill. (670 The Score) -- ​The Bears will start veteran Andy Dalton at quarterback against the Lions in Detroit on Thursday, coach Matt Nagy said Tuesday. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields -- who has started Chicago's last eight games -- is likely to be inactive as he continues to deal with a ribs injury, Nagy said. The 22-year-old Fields exited with the injury in the third quarter of the Bears' 16-13 loss to the Ravens on Sunday, with Dalton taking over in his place.

